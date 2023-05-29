Meet Kerry’s Muslim ladies making a mark at Tralee Boxing Club – ‘It’s boosting my confidence’

Keeping on the toes. Tralee Boxing Club coach Lynda McGrath at work with one of the women from the local Muslim community.

Tralee Boxing Club is part and parcel of community life and is constantly searching for new ways to make it an all-encompassing activity and venue for people of varying abilities, backgrounds, and cultures.

In 2022, club secretary and coach Lynda McGrath welcomed members from Kerry’s Islamic Outreach Society Ladies’ Programme to train and become members of Tralee Boxing Club.

A year later and the results have been astounding with close to 20 women and children from the local Muslim community taking part in training sessions on Saturday and Sunday at the gym.

Occasionally, Muslim women can experience poor access to sports due to requiring female trainers. At Tralee Boxing Club, 40 percent of its coaching staff is female which places the club in the perfect position to accommodate Muslim women.

Initially, Lynda had been approached and asked to organise fitness sessions for Muslim women. She visited Kerry Islamic Outreach Centre in Tralee to talk it over and the initiative was introduced in the autumn of 2022 .

“They are great women. They have really taken to the sport, and they enjoy it,” Lynda said.

“We’re one of only a few clubs in Ireland to roll out this initiative. Initially, on Sunday mornings, we had an all-male coaching staff. But this was changed to an all-female staff, which meant Muslim women could be integrated into our Sunday morning class,” Lynda added.

The long-term objective is to attract more Muslim women to the club to discover the physical and mental benefits that come with training in a boxing club environment.

Muslim woman Rahma Eldars said she had always wanted to join a boxing club and is ‘really happy’ Tralee Boxing Club provided her with an opportunity. Rahma described her coaches as ‘incredibly welcoming and friendly’.

“As a Muslim girl, I found the club great for developing my character, boosting my confidence, and giving me the strength I never had before,” Rahma said.

“I’d like to give a special thanks to Lynda for making me feel welcome and accepted right away. I would strongly recommend this club to anyone wanting bravery and success,” Rahma added.

Lynda explains how boxing is about more than just entering a ring to take on an opponent: it’s about building fitness and personal character. Tralee Boxing Club is involved in several initiatives aimed at introducing boxing to people of all ages and abilities.

“I’m very impressed with the level of interest Muslim women have shown the sport, they’re really up for it. This gives us great pride and pleasure as a club,” said Lynda.

“We’ve done this for other sectors in our community as well - some of whom may be themselves marginalised because of a disability. There is always some part of boxing that people can partake in. We found this has shaped people’s lives; boxing is a sport for everyone, it’s empowering,” Lynda said.