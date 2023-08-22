Mayor praises circus for Rose of Tralee contribution – ‘They came here in good years and bad’

Fossett’s Circus has come to the Rose of Tralee Festival since it started in 1959.

Fossett's Circus. The circus has been a part of the Rose of Tralee since it started. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall has praised the contribution of Fossett's Circus to the Rose of Tralee Festival for over six decades.

The famous circus came to Tralee in 1959 to coincide with the inaugural year of the festival, and has continued to make the journey to the county capital to the present day.

Mayor Wall said the Fossett family ‘significantly helped’ during the early years to elevate the Rose of Tralee as an entertainment event by attracting crowds from beyond the town and county.

“As Mayor of Tralee, I want to thank Fossett’s Circus for their 64-year contribution to Tralee and the festival. They started coming here when Tralee town was very small, and the festival was starting out. They have continued to come here every year sense,” he said,

Mayor Wall stressed that the contribution of Fossetts always retained a traditional flavour to the Rose of Tralee, which has since grown to become an international festival.

“Fossett’s Circus is one of the reasons why the festival was able to get off the ground as an entertainment event when it started. The circus provided an added attraction and atmosphere to the town during those early festivals – something that Fossett’s Circus is still doing up to the present day,” he said.

Mayor Wall continues: “I want to acknowledge their continued support and contribution to our festival. They’ve been such an integral part of the Rose of Tralee Festival, in good times and bad. They significantly helped the festival and must be applauded for this.”