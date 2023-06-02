Major search under way in Kerry for 93-year old missing in Tralee

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing man Liam Brassil

A major search is continuing this morning for a 93-year old man who is missing in Tralee.

Liam Brassil has been missing from his home at Sycamore View in Caherweesheen since 5pm yesterday evening, Thursday, June 1.

Liam and his family are well-known in the town and friends and family were joined by the Coastguard, the Fire Service and Gardaí who all assisted in an extensive search on Thursday night.

The inter-agency emergency on-site control unit was also at the scene last night as well.

Search parties led by Coastguard personnel searched the local area of Caherwisheen, the Castlemaine road, Tralee bypass and along the River Walk as well as some of Liam’s favourite places.

His family are extremely worried for the beloved father and grandfather given that he has been missing overnight and was unable to wander far. He uses a zimmer-frame and is understood to have Dementia.

Searches are continuing this morning with the Civil Defence and Banna Rescue also involved. Liam Brassil was last seen at approximately 5:20pm yesterday in the Caherwisheen area of Tralee.

He is approximately 5’4” with slim build, grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Liam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.