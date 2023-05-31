Liam (94) misses live Kerry GAA action on TV – ‘It would have been nicer to see the game’

GAAGO’s decision to put Saturday’s Cork and Kerry clash behind a paywall means many life-long GAA followers are missing out on the action.

Liam Shanahan is a Kerry GAA scholar through and through. The 94-year-old Tralee man first watched Kerry play as a boy in 1937 at Austin Stack Park when players like Paddy Kennedy and Miko Doyle ruled the roost in the green and gold.

Saturday’s clash between Cork and Kerry will be the second time the Kingdom will have played a key championship game in three weeks that won’t be shown live on television.

The GAAGO route means inter-county games in high summer are out of reach for many of Liam’s vintage – the men and women who helped make the GAA what it is today.

Liam is naturally disappointed but not bitter that he won’t see Kerry play this weekend. He hails from a generation for whom the earliest romance of Kerry football campaigns were imagined through the medium of radio. It’s back to the ‘wireless’ again this Saturday for Liam.

“We’ll just have to put up with it. I’ll put on Radio Kerry and listen to Tim and Ambrose. I did it for the Mayo game. It would have been nicer to see the game, of course, but what can we do. It is what it is,” he says.

“I’m 94 now so I don’t go to games anymore. That’s why I enjoy it on the television. I must say, the coverage of games – when they are on – is absolutely excellent. We’re very lucky to have our own national games. That’s why they should be seen by as many people as possible,” Liam adds.

Liam’s mind is sharper than a scythe when football is the topic. A lover of all sports and a proud Austin Stacks man, football has been his retreat for decades. The stack of football programmes on Liam’s shelf hold many precious memories of occasions and days out at games.

“I love football. I guess you could call me a fanatic,” he says.

“The game [football] has changed now, though. I’m not even sure you could call it football anymore. There is no sense of expectation anymore in the game. It’s ruined. Hurling has changed for the better. Hurling is an awesome game in comparison,” he adds.

David Clifford is Liam’s favourite player at present, while Mick O’Connell is his all-time favourite. The Fossa sharpshooter and the Valentia maestro set standards for Kerry few players are capable of matching.

“Clifford is a good reader of the game, playmaker, and boy can he score. He is heading for big things. He was a brilliant minor as well. As for Mick, he was some man to field a ball. He could destroy players when he was on his game,” he says.

Liam’s favourite All-Ireland final is 1955 when a less-fancied Kerry team beat a Dublin side everyone felt was unbeatable. Attending these games involved all night train journeys to the capital aboard the legendary ‘ghost train’.

“I got a great thrill out of that final. To me, that was the greatest win ever by Kerry. Dublin was the hottest of favourites that ever went out on a pitch. But by God, Kerry was ready for them,” Liam explains.

“I was confident enough. I remember telling fellas going up in the train that this Kerry side had only won the All-Ireland two years earlier in 1953. They were beaten in ’54 by Meath, and here they were again against Dublin in ‘55. They were brilliant footballers: Paudie Sheehy, Mick Murphy, Jerome O’Shea, John Cronin, Tadhgie Lyne, and John Dowling in the middle of the field, he was a colossus,” he says.

Liam’s recollections of the ghost train are worthy of a separate article all to itself, such is the experience of travelling through the night full of nervous anticipation regarding Kerry’s chances. Liam says this expectation often shortened the trip.

“At 12am we’d leave Kerry and arrive in Dublin at 6:30am. I remember the cold of those September mornings in Dublin, it would go right through you. All you’d see was horse and carts going through the streets delivering milk. They’d know we were from Kerry and they would start shouting at us. It was all good craic,” Liam says.

“The first thing we did was go to Mass. Then it was up to Barry’s Hotel after that for our breakfast. Around 11oclock we would stand in the queue waiting for the gates of Croke Park to open at 12. You could often be standing there for three hours. Then it was the minor match and the senior match. We did that for years and years and we enjoyed it,” he says.

“Win, lose or draw we always had a good laugh. We were happy out. I could write books about the individuals I met from all over Kerry. All the people I knew are all dead now. Great memories of great people. If Kerry don’t win it this year, I hope Mayo do it. I have great grá for the Mayo people,” Liam says.