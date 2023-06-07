Leaving Cert students in Tralee give reactions to English Paper 1 on day one of exams

Leaving Cert student Hugh Murray pictured at CBS The Green in Tralee on Wednesday after finishing English Paper One. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Joshua Osayarhion and Immanuel Manu pictured at CBS The Green in Tralee after finishing English Paper One. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Damieti Miri and Erica Mazlan pictured after finishing English Paper One at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

CBS The Green Leaving Cert students Kieran Slattery and Paul Burke pictured after finishing English Paper One on Wednesday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Mairead Guerin and Akrem Ghomaid at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee pictured after finishing English Paper One on Wednesday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

All smiles from Broda Kelliher, Kayleigh Collins and Ria Harmon at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee after they finished English Paper One on Wednesday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

It was the date that had been marked on their calendar all year long and finally today, it arrived, D-Day for Leaving Certificate students from all over Kerry as the 2023 State Exam season officially got underway with English Paper One.

Thankfully though, the general consensus around the country is that it’s been a case of so far, so manageable for students as evidenced by the positive reactions of Tralee students who spoke to The Kerryman this afternoon and who said that English Paper One went off without a hitch.

Starting at Presentation Secondary School in Tralee, Dami Etimiri was happy with how her first day went and was hopeful that the rest of the week goes as smoothly for her.

“I can’t complain, everything went well and I’m just hoping the rest continue to be the same,” Dami said.

For some, it was the build up and the thought of the exam that was more overwhelming than the actual exam itself turned out to be.

“I thought the exam would be way worse” remarked Mairead Guerin, another Presentation Leaving Cert student, but when it came down to the day it was all smiles for Mairead, who added that “it actually went really well and I’m really happy, I just hope all the rest of the exams go the same way” she said.

There pre exams nerves were also felt by Erica Mazlan but who also thankfully got through it without any issues.

“It actually went really good. I was nervous at the start but once I got in and sat down and started, it was actually grand,” Erica said.

Ria Harmon, another sixth-year student from Presentation, said that students were given a lot of options to choose from in today’s exam.

“There was loads of different choice for different students, there was definitely a wide variety of options, I thought it was a very fair exam,” she said.

Just a few hundred metres away at CBS The Green, Kieran Slattery said that the exam was a breeze.

“I opened up the first section and text one looked nice but text two looked even nicer. The examiner is going to be smiling reading it, it was a piece of art” he continued, adding that he hopes Derek Mahon comes up in tomorrow’s English Paper Two and that he’ll be getting his nan to light a few candles for him.

Kieran’s friend, Paul Burke, was also very happy with his paper: “I was only delighted with it, I got to talk about stuff I liked”.

Hugh Murray, another sixth-year CBS student found the exam good but isn’t too keen on English Paper Two looming tomorrow.

“The exam went great but I’m not looking forward to tomorrows exam” he said.

This sentiment was echoed by his fellow student Joshua Osayanrhion from who said that he found the paper hard and that he is glad that it’s done.

“It was draining but I’m focusing on paper two now,” said Joshua.

Finally, another CBS student, Immanuel Manu, found the paper easy and hope the rest will be the same.

“It was a normal paper and I think it was probably a breeze for most students”.