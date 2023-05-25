Late Tina Turner to be honoured with tribute show in Siamsa Tíre – ‘It’s such an honour for me to sing her songs...’

Following the passing this week of the late, great musical icon Tina Turner at the age of 83, fans of the 1980’s pop behemoth will be afforded the chance to celebrate her music and life at Tralee’s Siamsa Tíre this coming June Bank Holiday weekend.

Cork native Rebecca O’Connor will bring her show ‘Simply the Best’ to Siamsa for the very first time on Sunday June 4 in what will be one of the very first tribute shows to the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ since she passed away on Wednesday night her home in Kusnacht near Zurich in Switzerland.

Rebecca has made a name for herself over the past 12 years as one of the best Tina tribute acts out there having performed sold-out shows throughout Australia, South Africa and Europe.

Amazingly, Rebecca was even endorsed by Tina herself many years ago when after footage was shown to her of Rebecca performing.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week about the upcoming show and of course, Tina's passing, Rebecca said that getting to sing the icon’s songs will take on an even more special meaning now that she has passed on.

"I was dumbfounded really [when she heard the news]. It's still hard to believe it. She was such an iconic legend in the music industry and I don't think it's actually going to hit me until I'm standing in front of the mirror putting on my wig and the outfit before I head on stage,” she said.

"It’s such an honour for me to sing her songs, especially after she endorsed me as well all those years ago. I mean, for her to turn around and tell me to keep her music alive was amazing and now that she's passed, that request becomes even more special,” she continued.

"She saw video footage of me performing and Tina got back to my manager and she was saying that I was so good that it was scary and that if she had my energy, she'd still be touring and then she said for me to keep her music alive,” Rebecca said.

As for finally getting to play in Tralee’s most famous venue, Rebecca said she has heard only great things about Siamsa.

"It's going to my first time in Tralee so I'm looking forward to it. I've never been lucky enough to perform in Tralee, I've done everywhere in Ireland but never there so I can't wait. I said to my manager, I want to play there [at Siamsa Tíre]. I really wanted to play it finally after being everywhere else in Ireland. A few of my friends have played there over the years and they always said how amazing it was so I've wanted to do it for so long,” she said.

You can book your tickets for the show here: https://siamsatire.com/event/simply-the-best-rebecca-oconnor-as-tina-turner/ or by calling the booking office on 066 712 3055.

See Rebecca’s own website here: https://www.rebeccaoconnorsimplythebest.com/