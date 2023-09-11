Kerry water service hand over to Uisce Éireann as staff get three years to decide future

Overhaul in responsibility for running of Kerry’s water services comes into effect from September 13.

Uisce Éireann will take over full responsibility of Kerry water services from September 13.

Close to 200 water service staff in the county must decide whether to stay employed with Kerry County Council (KCC) or redeploy to Uisce Éireann by 2026 as part of an overhaul in the county’s water services.

The new ‘Master Cooperation Agreement’ (MCA) comes into effect from 13 September when Uisce Éireann takes over full responsibility for the day-to-day running and management of Water Services from KCC.

KCC admit that any staff redeployments will impact ‘workplace planning’ but this is a key part of the national agreement. Local staff can make their decision earlier than 2026 if they wish under the ‘Transformation Plan’ that was set up to oversee the switch.

It’s envisaged that by 1 January 2027, KCC will have no further role in the provision of water services in Kerry. Until then, the service will be provided by a combination of Local Authority and Uisce Éireann frontline staff who will report directly to Uisce Éireann.

The MCA was discussed at a special meeting of KCC on Monday where councillors expressed concern for the future of water services and the loss of local, experienced staff and their associated knowledge of water systems.

The change means KCC must now rely on the County Development Plan to influence decision-making on Water Services Capital Investment and to reflect the priorities and policy objectives of the Council.

Transition to the MCA is part of a national overhaul that sees it replace the existing Service Level Agreement between Uisce Éireann and all 31 Local Authorities, as signed off on in May 2023.

Kerry Councillors were told that an Uisce Éireann Regional Office would be established at Castleisland. However, some councillors called for an office to be opened in each Municipal District to retain local awareness of issues.

Other core concerns outlined by councillors is the ‘faceless service’ that Uisce Éireann provide, while unease over a lack of accountability and demands for more ‘constructive representation’ from Uisce Éireann were also raised.

Even more concerning for councillors is that day-to-day information about water services will no longer be provided at local MD meetings. Moreover, KCC stated that Water Services Directorate Reports will not be provided going forward and all questions will be referred to Uisce Éireann for direct reply.

“It’s not that there won’t be any representation. Their will of course be, but it will be a different way of influencing,” said KCC CEO Moira Murrell.

“…it’s very important that our prioritisation, as set out in the County Development Plan, is put forward very formally from now on from Kerry County Council. It’s very important that our planning processes are very tuned into the water needs of the council,” Ms Murrell said.

On the lack of day-to-day engagement with councillors, Ms Murrell said it is an ‘adjustment’.

“It’s how representations are delivered to Irish Water that is going to be important. They have set up systems and processes and they will be meeting you as well,” she stated.

Lastly, there was total agreement in the council chamber when KCC water service staff were thanked for their many years of dedicated work in localities across the county.