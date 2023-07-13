Kerry villagers want derelict building put to use – ‘It’s a place full of character and potential’

Fenit village is experiencing a revival in visitors since Tralee-Fenit Greenway opened. But one of its most historic buildings now needs saving.

What next for this building? The former O'Sullivan's Bar in Fenit may be about to get a new lease of life. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Efforts to restore one of Fenit’s most iconic buildings is underway with residents hoping to turn the former O’Sullivan’s Bar site into a community hub.

Its distinctive gable entrance is the most recognisable in Fenit and one of the oldest buildings in the village with maps dating from the 1830s showing it as a hotel. It’s been derelict for many years and is rapidly becoming an eyesore.

The structure is owned by Kerry County Council (KCC) and the community organisation Fenit Town Hall has notified the Local Authority of its wish to see the building restored and used for the community.

The ongoing success of Tralee-Fenit Greenway means more services are required to ensure the seaside village is better equipped to deal with the influx of visitors – a situation that is already happening.

Among the proposals for the building is a visitor and information centre that would chart the rich history of Fenit and its environs. A community centre is also being touted as there is no such facility in the village for community events, an issue that is particularly acute in winter.

Locals say the building initially came into use in response to Fenit’s growing industry as a port and fishing hub in the 1880s. The view is that its restoration would again be linked with a rising industry, namely, the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

The edifice has survived decades of change, both economic and social. It even has bullet indentations on its walls from the Civil War when Free State troops landed at Fenit in 1922 to capture the county for the then Provisional Government.

Locals believe that by restoring the site it would not just serve the present needs of Fenit but would be a mark of respect to those who built and used it all those years ago.

Local resident Mary O’Brien Browne is a member of Fenit Town Hall and recalls when O’Sullivan’s Bar was thriving. She hopes it can be rejuvenated and returned to its rightful status as a place where people gather.

“This is a remarkable building that is full of history, and there’s loads of scope there for improvements. It has a long association with Fenit’s fishermen and dockers,” she said.

“I remember walking past it as a child and you would always hear Irish music playing and laughter. It’s a building full of character that had as many characters within its walls as outside them,” she added.

Mary explains how everything in Fenit is connected to its port. O’Sullivan’s Bar is located in what’s known as the ‘old quarter’ - the nucleus from where Fenit village was formed. This accelerated in the 1880s when the pier was commissioned.

“There is now such an emphasis on facilities in Fenit. We want people to stay here for as long as possible when they do visit us. Services need to improve. Restoring this building would be a good start. Yes, it’s exciting in Fenit as things are starting to progress again, but the village has more to offer,” she said.

Eileen O’Connell is Secretary of Fenit Town Hall. She feels people would like to see O’Sullivan’s Bar being used for the community.

Eileen said where the building is situated will be pedestrianised once a new road is completed. This has potential to turn the area into a hub of activity.

“Fenit Town Hall would like to engage with the council to do something to protect the building so that it doesn’t fall into further disrepair. That’s our first priority,” Eileen said.

“Then we can discuss its future plans, and how we can work together to develop it into a village amenity. This is something that could benefit visitors and locals alike. Whatever it is going to be, we would like to see something done,” Eileen added.