Kerry village feels greenway vibe – ‘It’s the best thing to happen Fenit since the pier was built in the 1800s’

The new Tralee-Fenit Greenway is being touted as a game-changer for tourism as business owners in the tiny coastal village of Fenit start to feel positive economic vibes

Bryan O'Keefe, proprietor of the West End Bar & Restaurant in Fenit. Photo by Dominic Walsh.

Stephen Fernane Kerryman Thu 6 Apr 2023 at 16:20