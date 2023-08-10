Kerry town asked to improve hospitality wheelchair services – ‘It’s a right, not a favour’

A County Louth woman who visited Listowel in July for a family celebration feels that wheelchair facilities in the town’s hospitality sector are woefully inadequate.

Síle Ní Fhearáin planned her trip months in advance as she needed to establish whether her accommodation had a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

She contacted every hotel and guesthouse listed on Google for Listowel, Castleisland, and Ballybunion but not one had the required facilities. Instead, Síle was forced to source accomodation in Tralee while her family stayed in Listowel.

While Síle complemented Listowel for its beauty and friendly welcome, she wants the powers that be to implement meaningful change for wheelchair users.

She asked one hotel for a photograph of the bathroom to see if it would be suitable, but it took eight months for the hotel to return a photograph. Síle had also been told that a toilet in the foyer of a hotel was wheelchair accessible, but it was not.

Síle did complement Listowel town’s excellent wheelchair-accessible parking. However, this did not extend to its hospitality sector. Only St Mary’s Church in the Square came in for praise as it has two wheelchair-accessible toilets and designated access within the church.

Síle said the concept of ‘universal access design’ must ensure people can access facilities without help. This should include even moderately fit people with a temporary illness or injury, as well as those with babies in buggies.

A situation where disability access is considered a favour – as opposed to a personal right – is no longer acceptable.

Considering that Listowel is home to one of Ireland’s most popular writing and horseracing festivals, Síle feels greater effort is required to establish facilities for wheelchair users who wish to visit and enjoy all that Listowel has to offer.

“My objective here is not to criticise Listowel as it is a lovely town. Instead, I want to raise awareness of this issue as it’s not acceptable what happened. It’s a very inaccessible town and no one would ever go there on their own if they have a disability as you would need a helper,” Síle said.

She emphasised that it’s standard practice in hospitality establishments to provide wheelchair accessible bathrooms. Not being able to source a single wheelchair-accessible bathroom in any accommodation provider in Listowel, or the immediate district, is poor.

“I know it’s easier for a lot of newer hotels to provide these facilities. But it’s not rocket science for older buildings to sort something out. The church in Listowel is a leading light in disability access. Parish Secretary Denise Foley was extremely helpful and efficient. Sadly, we’re not getting the same reaction from the hospitality industry,” she added.

Lastly, Síle wants councillors representing the Listowel Municipal District to familiarise themselves with the concept of universal access, and that anybody should be allowed to go anywhere independently on their own.

“If you discriminated against people of colour or religion you would not get away with it. But you can have buildings that a person with a disability can’t function in and this is thought to be alright,” she said.

"I’m not complaining about Listowel, but it’s like some people don’t understand the importance of accessibility. I just want to raise awareness in the hope somebody will do something about this. It’s a right, not a favour,” Síle added.