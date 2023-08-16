Kerry Rose Kelsey ready to fly the flag for the Kingdom at the Rose of Tralee

Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy is relishing her time as a Rose and says she can’t wait to get to Tralee for the official start of the Festival this weekend.

The Cahersiveen medical student is currently touring the country with her 31 fellow Roses with the group due to arrive in the county capital on Friday afternoon.

The 21-year-old from South Kerry – one of 14 contenders who took part in the Kerry Rose selection at the Killarney Heights Hotel in May - is a student at the University of Galway where she is currently pursuing a degree in Podiatric Medicine.

Kelsey is due to graduate from the course next year and when she does she says she hopes to open her own practice in South Kerry. Aside from her studies she is also an accomplished musician, singer and performer.

Among her many achievements in the world of musical performance and entertainment is singing for President Michael D Higgins on multiple occasions, and narrating and singing in the award-winning Kerry film, ‘The Uncountable Laughter of the Sea’, directed by Patrick Brendan O’Neill.

“It’s a real honour to be selected to represent Kerry and I can’t wait for it. I’m having the best time of my life,” Ms Lang McCarthy said.

Since she was selected to be the Skellig Coast Rose back in March, Kelsey has been kept busy touring the county and attending various events, she said she’s also made some brilliant new friends among the other Roses.

“Oh my God the tour has been so amazing so far,” Kelsey told The Kerryman from one of the Rose tour’s stops in Offaly on Tuesday afternoon.

“You always hear about how good it is but you can’t imagine what it’s like until you actually do it,” said Kelsey.

“The other girls are great. They’re all so easy going. You always hear about the Roses staying in touch after the festival each year and going to each other’s weddings and things. You think they’re just stories. That’s definitely not true. I can’t imagine not staying in touch with the girls on this tour,” she said.

Kelsey said her life has been a whirlwind since she was picked to be Kerry Rose and it has effectively become her full time job for the summer.

“I’ve been so busy but it has been brilliant. I’ve been all over the county and to some beautiful places I had never visited before. Being from south Kerry I thought it was important to travel to all parts of the county and let people know who their Rose is,” Kelsey said.

Having already won the Skellig Rose and Kerry Rose titles, she’s no stranger to the format of the contest. Even so, she admits to feeling slightly nervous ahead of her appearance on stage at the MTU in Kerry during next week’s televised selection nights.

“Well, I’ve got two sashes now so I am getting a bit more used to it but really I just want to enjoy the experience,” she said.

“I’m not really thinking about the selection nights and being on TV, I’m just enjoying the tour and the experience. You would have to be a little bit nervous though. You’d be some sort of machine if you weren’t, so a few nerves are normal,” Kelsey said.

As previously mentioned, Kelsey is a talented musician and singer and will be playing guitar and singing when she appears on stage. However, there’s one slight issue that has made practicing her party piece a little difficult in recent days.

“I wasn’t allowed bring my guitar on the tour so that’s obviously made practicing harder but, as they say, it’ll be alright on the night.

Speaking of the night, Kelsey is expecting a lot of support in the audience when she takes to the MTU stage. Several buses have been organised to bring supporters to Tralee from south Kerry and there’s also going to be a number of viewing parties for supporters who can’t make the trip.

“I’d say there’ll be nobody left in south Kerry,” she joked. Of course Kelsey won’t be the only Rose in Tralee with strong links to the Kingdom.

The Melbourne Rose Katie Casey – a 28-year - old nurse who has lived in Australia since 2019 – is from Causeway where she grew up on her family’s farm.

Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy – a 25-year-oldcare coordinator in a nursing home – is from Ballincollig but both her parents are from Tralee.

Meanwhile Chicago Rose, Kelley Leyden; San Francisco Rose Katie McFadden, and the Washington DC Rose Síobhan Spiak, all have grandparents from the county.