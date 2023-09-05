Kerry Palliative Care report highlights importance of ‘strong local leadership’

Pictured at the launch of a report is IFIC’s Professor Aine Carroll, Kerry Hospice Foundation Chairman Jack Shanahan, Dr Patricia Sheahan, clinical lead for the KSPCS, and Head of Primary Care in Cork and Kerry, Priscilla Lynch. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The amazing work of Palliative Care in Kerry will come as no surprise to many people. The service has given comfort to patients and their families at the end-of-life stage.

This sterling community-orientated service was compounded following the launch of a new evaluation report on Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Service (KSPCS) that highlighted the importance of strong local leadership, consistent community support and adherence to national best practice, as the main factors driving success.

The report, which was launched on Monday, identified many core strengths to the service, among which is a strong sense of local ownership, alignment with national policy, service delivery and design following best practice in integrated palliative care, and a clear and consistent leadership with clear goals.

The report was commissioned by the HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and carried out by the International Foundation for Integrated Care (IFIC).

Other themes highlighted include the value of connected local leadership that adheres to a national clinical blueprint, with support from the HSE. The launch was co-hosted by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Tess O’Donovan, said the report highlights the importance of community support for the service, with an innovative approach to funding and partnership with the Kerry Hospice Foundation leading to a locally owned service that is still integrated into the national health system.

Other speakers at the event included Head of Primary Care for Cork and Kerry, Priscilla Lynch; Prof Aine Carroll of IFIC; Michael Fitzgerald, Kerry Hospice Foundation volunteer and a former Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare; Jack Shanahan of Kerry Hospice Foundation, and Dr Patricia Sheahan, Clinical Lead for the KSPCS.

Dr Sheahan said that the report will be used to plan for the next phase of development for Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Service.

“The report clearly identifies the importance of a connected local leadership and harnessing local support, but also adhering to a national clinical blueprint,” Dr Sheahan said.

“As a service, we will continue to build on these important pillars as we work with the community to plan future developments,” she added.

Dr Sheahan went on to say that working in collaboration with Kerry Hospice Foundation will create a series of engagement meetings in communities across Kerry to discuss the next steps in the development of the service.

Lastly, the launch event confirmed that future plans are under discussion for Kerry Specialist Palliative Care Service. These include five additional beds at the Tralee inpatient unit, an additional consultant post, and an outreach service in Killarney.