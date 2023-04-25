Kerry needs faster broadband or risks lagging behind, warns Green Party representative

Tralee Green Party Representative Anluan Dunne has said the roll out of broadband to rural Kerry is not progressing quick enough.

With broadband being rolled out to households and businesses in rural areas through the National Broadband Plan (NBP), Mr Dunne revealed that, as of January this year, 27,682 premises had fibre connections made available across all 26 counties.

However, he stressed that high speed broadband in rural areas is a necessity for all households, farms, shops, schools and businesses.

“I work in technology and would be unable to live in Kerry were it not for the fibre broadband connection available to me,” he said.

He explained that a post-pandemic opportunity exists to attract people to Kerry, but the lack of fibre broadband connectivity in many areas where housing is available is slowing progress.

He called for greater investment in rural areas to make working and living in rural Kerry possible through the provision of critical broadband infrastructure.

“I have written to Minister Ossian Smyth urgently seeking accelerated roll out of rural broadband in Kerry. Having a diverse mix of employment is important,” he said.

"Rural Kerry is not only farming and tourism, it's a great place to work, as I do, for technology firms or other businesses who have embraced remote working. The potential economic and community benefits are huge,” Mr Dunne added.

He further stressed that the NBP State led intervention is being delivered by National Broadband Ireland under a contract to deliver high speed and future proofed broadband network within defined intervention areas.

This covers 1.1 million people living and working in over 560,000 premises, including almost 100,000 businesses and farms along with some 679 schools.

He said there are many areas of outstanding natural beauty in Kerry, ‘where people would love to live’ but a lack of low latency broadband is a non-runner for them.

“To date, areas such as The Black Valley, which was the last part of Ireland to be electrified in the mid-1970s, have been overlooked again,” he said.

“We need to deliver for these communities far quicker than we have to date. At present people in The Black Valley are again last on the list for a critical piece of infrastructure and I think this is wrong,” Mr Dunne added.

“I have asked the Minister to consider funding accelerated deployment of high-speed broadband in Kerry. This would bring huge benefits to local communities, support schools and sports clubs and help to drive economic activity,” he said.