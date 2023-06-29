Kerry mother at ‘wits end’ over delay in welfare payments – ‘I fear I’ll be on the street’

A Tralee mother has spoken of her desperation over delays in receiving rent allowance and additional-needs payments, which is placing enormous stress on her life.

The mother-of-two was forced to leave her partner and home in recent years because of domestic abuse. Siobhán (not her real name) lived with her mother until she acquired accommodation under the Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) last year.

Even though she works part-time, her monthly rent is €1,250. Her rent allowance was cut off in January, and she has faced delays in renewing it due to repeated requests for more information. Siobhán finds the lack of communication is what’s most frustrating.

She now fears that her landlord will lose patience and she will be homeless. She is struggling to cope financially as her savings have expired, and what little she earns is not enough.

Siobhán made an Additional Needs payment in April and only received notification of her application a few weeks ago. She was refused and told it was a rent-allowance issue. But she had previously been told she was no longer entitled to rent allowance.

She spoke of feeling ‘fobbed off’ every time she contacts the Department of Social Protection for assistance.

“Things just started getting worse for us. I couldn’t cope, financially. To now have the fear of being homeless hanging over me is too much. I’m on my own with two small kids...trying to hold down a part-time job,” she said.

“I feel like I’m being shoved around from one person to the next. It could be up to a month before someone gets back to you to request information they already have,” she said.

"I just lost it one day and told them they keep having to come back to me because they are not looking at the information straight away. I’m being driven around the twist; I’m at my wits’ end,” she added.

Siobhán said she feels humiliated because she has often had to ask friends to help her, financially. This was compounded when requested by the Department to get a letter from her friends, confirming the loans.

“It’s already so embarrassing to go and ask them for money, to look for a letter makes it worse,” Siobhán said.

"I wish I was making enough money that I didn’t have to do this. I’m in fear of my life that I will be on the street. I had to leave my home with one bag on my back to try and start a new life for my family,” she said.

The Department of Social Protection were contacted for comment.