Kerry ladies make history by winning gold for Ireland in Home Nations Championships – ‘We’re so proud’

The women are all from the Tralee Bay Sea Angling Club and celebrated championship success for Ireland in Wales at the weekend.

Clóda, Rosaleene, Liz, Fiona and Alison with sponsors Martin McGowan and Tonya Brophy McGowan of The Fishing Tackle Shop in Tralee prior to the tournament.

Clóda, Rosaleene, Liz, Fiona and Alison outside one their sponsors - The Meadowlands Hotel - before the tournament.

Irish team members Clóda Ni Cheócháin, Rosaleene Murphy, Liz Conway McMahon, Fiona Ryan, Alison O Sullivan, and coach John Kinsella celebrate after winning gold at the Home Nations Angling Championships in Wales on Friday.

Five Kerry women from the same angling club in Tralee have made history this weekend by winning gold for Ireland at the Home Nations Shore Angling Championships in Wales.

The tournament is the pinnacle for anglers of all ages in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales where honours are competed for in what is a showpiece event.

The Irish ladies’ team of Clóda Ni Cheócháin, Rosaleene Murphy, Liz Conway McMahon, Fiona Ryan, and Alison O Sullivan – all members of Tralee Bay Sea Angling Club – proudly sported their gold medals and the championship trophy as they arrived back in Kerry on Friday evening.

The team set out for Wales a week ago for some final practice ahead of the competition under the guidance of team manager John Kinsella.

Team Ireland’s victory is being described as a ‘determined’ one given the team was in last place heading into the final day’s fishing. However, they rallied late and won gold with the final cast on the final day of the competition.

Team member Alison O’Sullivan said it was one of the most hard-fought medals she has won, but the team never gave up hope.

“To be home with a beautiful gold medal around my neck is a nice feeling,” she said.

“Thanks to a determined team, who never lost hope when we were in last place coming out of day one. We fought back on day two to steal the gold on the last cast,” Alison added.

Team Ireland’s win is all the sweeter as it marks the culmination of months of hard practice and getting through the competitive qualifying route at regional level.

“My teammates and I are very proud women today. We’re still on a high and emotional given what we achieved. Thanks to everyone from start to finish who helped us along the way including our sponsors. And a special thank you to John Kinsella. We’re a magic bunch,” she said.