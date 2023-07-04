Kerry hospital staff ‘distressed’ over housing shortage – ‘The impact on their lives is going to get worse’

Staff at University Hospital Kerry are struggling to source accommodation and mortgage approval, according to Tralee Councillor.

University Hospital Kerry’s (UHK) recruitment efforts are coming under pressure due to a shortage in accommodation in the county that may impact the hospital’s ability to retain key staff. That’s according to Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris.

She was recently contacted by healthcare staff from UHK looking for advice, and who are ‘very distressed’ as they have nowhere to turn to regarding housing supports, and the stress of being unable to secure mortgage approval.

Cllr Ferris insists the lack of long-term rental properties is affecting UHK’s ability to not only recruit new staff, but to retain existing staff.

In the last two years alone, healthcare staff have contacted Cllr Ferris for assistance in securing rental accommodation in the county.

She has even been asked to appeal on their behalf to rental agents in order to help secure a property in the area.

Cllr Ferris said three front-line healthcare workers from UHK contacted her in recent weeks looking for help with finding accommodation.

“In two cases, healthcare assistants and their families are facing homelessness due to ‘Notices to Quit’ on the tenancies they have lived in for years,” she said.

“And in another case, a nurse is looking for accommodation for her and her family after living in shared accommodation while training and qualifying as a nurse here in Tralee,” Cllr Ferris said.

Sky-rocketing rental costs and the cost-of-living crisis are also making it impossible for many healthcare staff to save for a deposit on a mortgage.

“For those that might be able to afford it, there is very little affordable accommodation to purchase in the county anyway,” she said.

“It’s clear that this government isn’t capable of getting to grips with the housing crisis. The impact on the lives of people like these healthcare workers is going to get worse,” Cllr Ferris added.

UHK is one of the largest employers in Kerry with a core staffing of over 1,300 people.

In October 2022, UHK launched an online portal in a bid to ease the staff accommodation crisis in Kerry.

UHK acknowledged at the time that recruiting new health and medical staff was ‘partially impacted’ by the lack of available housing.

The UHK portal still aims to encourage homeowners and landlords in the county to register their properties with UHK to support them with the vacant positions currently unfilled in the hospital.

The Kerryman contacted UHK for a response to claims made by Cllr Ferris.