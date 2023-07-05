Kerry hospital makes fresh appeal for housing as staff face chronic shortage of places to live

Management at University Hospital Kerry acknowledged difficulties raised around trying to secure accommodation for healthcare staff

Some healthcare staff are finding it difficult to source accommodation in Kerry.

Management at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) said a lack of affordable homes for healthcare staff remains a problem that it continues to address through its Accommodation Portal.

General Manager at UHK Mary Fitzgerald was responding to claims made by Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris this week that she is assisting healthcare staff at UHK to find accommodation and to help them source mortgage approval.

Cllr Ferris said the situation is leaving staff ‘very distressed’ and warned that UHK won’t be able to hire or retain staff soon if the housing crisis is not addressed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, UHK said its Accommodation Portal - which invites homeowners and landlords to make rental properties available to UHK employees - has been effective in providing access to some rental properties for incoming and existing UHK staff.

“While we acknowledge that housing remains a challenge, we are pleased with the positive impact our Accommodation Portal has had in securing some rental properties for our incoming staff,” stated Ms Fitzgerald.

“We are committed to supporting our employees and ensuring they have suitable housing options as they join our dedicated team,” she added.

Ms Fitzgerald said that lack of availability of some affordable housing options currently for sale requires attention to address the challenges faced by UHK staff.

She also explained that attracting and retaining qualified healthcare professionals is essential to maintaining high-quality care for patients at UHK.

It’s a further example of the housing crisis when UHK is having to appeal directly to homeowners and landlords to register available rental properties through UHK’s Accommodation Portal to help meet the housing needs of its staff.

However, while the housing shortage poses difficulties, UHK remains focused on attracting new staff through various recruitment initiatives.

“While we operate in a highly competitive recruitment landscape, we continue to emphasise the benefits of working at UHK, including our supportive work environment, professional development opportunities, and the positive impact our staff have on the community,” Ms Fitzgerald added.

Registering accommodation is confidential and shared exclusively with UHK staff and prospective candidates. Contact at www.uhk.ie/careers