Kerry Greenway row over proposal to ban electric scooters – ‘They are a danger to people’

A row over whether it is safe to allow electric scooters (e-scooters) on Kerry Greenways took up a considerable amount of debate at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC).

A presentation on the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways DRAFT Usage Guidelines outlined best practice tips for the public to provide clarity on how greenways are to be used and the standards to be observed.

The guidelines focus on adhering to signage, applying for permission to hold large gatherings, and eradicating dog fouling on greenways.

However, Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane called for e-scooters to be banned from greenways citing them as ‘a danger’ to people.

He said national legislation for the control and regulation of e-scooters is ‘badly needed’ as they already pose a health and safety risk on footpaths in urban areas.

“What you will end up with is the greenway being used as a freeway for e-scooters. You will inject an element of caution and fear in people who use a greenway,” he said.

Cllr Finucane was told the draft guidelines are not meant to exclude people from using greenways, which includes e-scooter users. Moreover, any new legislation that recommends curtailing the use of e-scooters would be reflected in future byelaws concerning greenways.

But Cllr Finucane explained that national legislation is taking too long to finalise, and he urged KCC to issue a ban on e-scooters and to ‘let the government follow’ KCC’s lead regarding its legislation.

Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien said laws dealing with e-scooters needed to be definitive as some greenway users are already flouting best practice guidelines. He called on KCC to ‘police’ greenways.

“Dog fouling and littering is ongoing at the moment. A lot of people don’t really care. We have to get council staff out on them [greenways] to educate people,” Cllr O’Brien said.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae asked councillors ‘to be careful’ when it came to banning e-scooters citing the similar dangers posed by cyclists and ‘cargo bikes’ that are designed to carry children as passengers.

“If one of these [cargo bike] hit you, you wouldn’t get up too quickly from it,” Cllr Healy-Rae said.

“We need to be very careful here. I’ve no problem with this if it’s in line with national legislation, which has taken far too long. But if we’re doing this based on safety, and the amount of speed e-scooters can do, then why aren’t we banning bikes?” he said.

KCC CEO Moira Murrell said the greenway guidelines are ‘best practice’ only and are not the same as byelaws.

She said it was difficult to ban something that is considered a ‘best practice’ guideline, and that greenway byelaws can be enacted at a future date.

“As I understand it, there was a suggestion that we would revisit these [guidelines] after a few months to see how it is going with the intention of drafting byelaws,” Ms Murrell said.

“At that stage we would be better able to review them, and that byelaws would then be introduced on foot of this experience,” she said.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Johnnie Wall and Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris said there had been a disproportionately high rate of accidents in public areas involving e-scooters and pedestrians in recent months.

They highlighted the issue of culpability in the event of an accident on the greenway involving an e-scooter.

A greenway is defined under Section 68 of the Roads Act 1993, and therefore the same legal criteria apply on greenways as public roads.

A vote was taken to remove e-scooters from the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways DRAFT Usage Guidelines, which was defeated by nine votes to 15 with nine councillors absent.