Kerry Greens welcome new law protecting urban trees and nature sites

Green Party Tralee Area Representative Anluan Dunne has welcomed the launch of new legislation that will strengthen the protection of trees and biodiversity in urban areas.

The ‘Urban Tree Protection and Sites Locally Important for Ecology Bill 2023’ was introduced by Steven Matthews TD, Green Party Spokesperson for Planning and Local Government.

The legislation will enable communities to designate local sites as being an important biodiversity zone.

Mr Dunne referenced the extensive destruction of trees across Tralee in recent times with no consultation and with no replanting schedule in place to date.

In particular, he cited Dan Spring Road as an example, which, he claims, has not looked the same since the beautiful Poplar trees were felled by Kerry County Council (KCC) and The Green School.

The primary goal of the new Bill is to protect more spaces and features which are important to people and nature, without hindering the development of much-needed housing and local infrastructure.

"What this means, practically, is that anybody in the community can request that their local Council protects a certain local nature site,” Mr Dunne said.

“The Council may then prohibit the wilful destruction of the site and landowners may have to enter into an agreement with the planning authority to properly manage the site. Communities will be empowered by this Bill,” he added.

Regarding the new protections, Mr Dunne explained there are currently only 164 Tree Protection Orders (TPOs) in force in Ireland relating to areas or individual trees. Only 16 of the 31 Local Authorities have a record of TPOs. KCC currently has no TPOs in place.

“At the same time, Local Authorities have been cutting down thousands of trees every year. This trend is in the wrong direction for what we are scientifically and legally required to do,” Mr Dunne said.

“International and EU laws mean that we are legally required to increase our green urban areas. This Bill is a step in that direction. This Bill will allow us to protect trees based on their climate, flood risk and air quality benefits, rather than the current narrow definition of ‘amenity value’,” he added.

Mr Dunne said he is ‘really happy’ to see such a Bill being implemented that is for ‘the good of communities’, for mental health and for the environment.

“This is long overdue and I'm happy to see the continued positive impact of my Green colleagues in Government,” he said.

Also speaking on the new Bill, Deputy Matthews said that for many people, being able to walk around parks and green spaces was a lifeline and the only thing that kept many people sane during the recent pandemic.

“We rediscovered the importance of nature locally. This Bill puts power back into the hands of local communities, to decide what is important locally, so that we don’t lose these precious sites,” Mr Matthews said.

Lastly, Mr Matthews added that the Green Party has consistently argued for the protection and expansion of natural sites and trees in Ireland as far back as 1987 when it was included in its General Election Manifesto.

Back then it called for parks, arbours, canals, riverbanks, wildlife habitats and other amenities be protected and expanded where possible, with ‘special emphasis on tree planting.’