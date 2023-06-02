Kerry grandmother Fiona Griffin enjoys tour of Washington State Dept during second J1 Visa adventure

Tralee's Fiona Griffin (left) and her friend, Kristin, pictured outside the Carl T. Rowan briefing room at the Department of State.

Life in the U.S certainly seems to suiting Tralee native Fiona Griffin who this week was treated a tour of the Department of State in Washington D.C as part of her second J1 visa adventure in as many summers.

Fiona made headlines both nationally and internationally last year when she announced that at the grand old age of 66, she had successfully received a J1 visa – which up to then had been more traditionally associated with students in their early 20s – and that she would be taking up the position of Activities Counsellor for the summer at Camp Clearwater in Wisconsin.

Now, the 67-year-old grandmother is back Stateside for three more months of fun as she prepares for a second stint as a Camp Counsellor.

On her tour of the department – which is responsible for the country's foreign policy and relations – Fiona, who was accompanied by her friend, Kristin, joked that she “felt very important” as she met with Irish Public Diplomacy Officers, the staff of the office that manage the J1 Visa applications as well Mark Howard who is the Deputy Assistant Secretary for the J1 Visa Programme.

Fiona said that she had a “great conversation” with Mark Howard re her life as a Camp Counsellor last summer and what she’s looking forward to she prepares to return to Camp Clearwater in a few days time.

"Everyone was so interested in my story and my J1...I felt really important,” she said.

