Kerry GAA club should ‘educate’ members on Mitchel’s pro-slavery – ‘Teach young and old about his past’

Independent Cllr Sam Locke has said Tralee John Mitchel’s GAA Club should hold an information session to ‘acknowledge and educate’ its members about the man their club is named after.

John Mitchel’s GAA Club is one of the oldest in the town having derived from ‘Tralee Mitchel’s’ that excelled in hurling and football in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The man named John Mitchel, and his pro-slavery links with the antebellum South, first created controversy for the 14 clubs in Ireland and the UK that carry Mitchel’s name in 2020.

John Mitchel believed in slavery and spoke of African Americans as ‘inferior’. His three sons fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy in the American Civil War, two of which died.

Mitchel was a Protestant Irish nationalist. A decade or so after his death in 1875, the Tralee club took Mitchel’s name in honour of his efforts to achieve Irish Independence.

While Cllr Locke disagrees with calls to rename the GAA club and residential areas named after John Mitchel, he is asking the club committee to provide ‘education’ about Mitchel to members instead of ignoring the issue.

He added that while he is against ‘hanging a portrait’ of John Mitchel in the club, he feels the name should not be erased from its association with Tralee.

“While some education is needed, history belongs in the history books. This issue is only creating animosity. I totally disagree with John Mitchel’s slavery and colonial past, but you can’t just go into old and long-established communities in Tralee and change their names,” he said.

“If that’s the case, then 90 percent of Dublin would need to be knocked given all the places named after colonial and pro-slavery people,” Cllr Locke added.

He explained that residents living in the Mitchel’s part of Tralee are ‘proud people’ who have made the name their own over many decades.

He suggested those demanding the name change should focus instead on efforts to abolish modern forms of slavery in the world.

“Look at the poor people enslaved by Putin in Ukraine and those in Sudan. That’s where our focus should be,” he said.

"I think the John Mitchel’s GAA Club are right not to change their name. But they should teach the members - young and old – about who Mitchel was and learn from it. The Mitchel’s people of Tralee are too proud of their club and area to consider name changing,” Cllr Locke said.

One of the reasons why Mitchel developed a fondness for the Southern States in the mid-1800s stemmed from his view that its profile – as an agricultural economy – was tied to ‘an unjust union’ similar to Ireland.

But Mitchel’s ignorance in overlooking slavery as the chief driving force behind the South’s autonomy does not make him an isolated figure.

Decades before, such heavy hitters of American Independence as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners at a time when they campaigned for the ‘right to freedom’ for Americans.

Mitchel’s time in the American South also coincided with ongoing expansion of territory beyond the Appalachian Mountains and the systemic erosion of native American lands.

Many of the American pioneers who spearheaded this expansion westward are today held up as icons of American history.

Honouring John Mitchel’s name - despite his pro-slavery stance - is very much interlinked with the wider complexity of 19th century figures around the world and their misplaced association with modern history.