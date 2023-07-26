Kerry funeral director out to buck the trend with motorcycle hearse – ‘I always wanted to bring a unique service to Kerry’

A local funeral director is changing the way things are done by being the first in Kerry to introduce a unique and memorable motorcycle hearse service.

Sean Lynch, who owns Hogan’s Funeral Home in the heart of Tralee, is keen to have a range of different options available to customers by offering something alternative to families who want a fitting tribute for their departed loved ones.

Combining his love of motorbikes and the business, he has just purchased a carriage style hearse – a Honda Goldwing 1800 Trike Motorcycle, believed to be the first of its kind in Munster. It is fully enclosed and decked with a walnut bed and leather lining.

“I always wanted to bring a unique service to Kerry,” said Sean, who bought his first motorbike aged 16. “Motorcycles are like your first love - you never forget,” he adds.

Sean explains how he knew there was a niche in the market and spent the last two years searching worldwide for the right one until he eventually found it: a black Honda Goldwing 1800 Trike Motorcycle and separate carriage, which has been getting curious glances and admirers outside the business of late.

The trike goes in front with a carriage carrying the coffin behind it. It is a stylish alternative for members of the biking community. But non-members, male and female, young and old, have also asked Sean in recent days if they can use it when their time comes.

Sean has been in the funeral business for over 30-years starting with Lynch’s Funeral Home in Castlegregory, which he still runs to this day.

He was keen to expand and in 2021 purchased Hogan’s Funeral Home on the North Circular Road, a well-known and established business run by Gerard Hogan and John O’Rahilly for many decades until Gerard’s death in January 2020.

John O’Rahilly, who worked with Gerard for over 60 years, remains part of the business working with Sean to this day.

“My friendship with Gerard went back years and years. He always knew I’d finish up with his business. The building has deep history in the town as it was once the Dingle/Fenit Railway Station,” Sean said.

After buying the property, Sean subsequently refurbished it and today it houses a contemporary look and feel with a serene and calming atmosphere including two viewing rooms: The Rose Room and The Fuschia Room.

He has also added a family room where those gathered can enjoy complimentary refreshments. Then there’s The Serenity Garden, a place where people can go to take time out and reflect and The Garden Room with stunning pictures of local scenes.

Hogan’s includes a range of services including religious, non-religious, civil and humanist options. Sean’s goal is to make the motorcycle hearse available to everyone, not just members of the biking community.“A driver can be provided but the service can also, at times, allow a family member to drive their loved one on their final journey,” Sean said

The motorcycle hearse is open to everyone to use including for hire by other funeral directors.

Sean stressed that he wants to exceed his customers’ expectations by providing a range of alternative services whether it’s a regular hearse, horse and carriage, motorcycle hearse or any other mode of transport requested such as trucks, tractors, and limousines.

"A funeral is about the individual person, and we’d like their family to be able to honour that person in their own unique way," said Sean.