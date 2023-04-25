Kerry fishing village rejoices as old church bell is found – ‘There was a look of relief on people’s faces’

A precious altar bell that has been used for decades in a church in the tiny fishing village of Fenit has been found after it went missing on Monday.

St Joseph’s Church is home to the trinity bell for over 40 years since the church was built by the local community. The bell is thought to be over 100 years old.

The bell is purely of sentimental value as it is used in all services - happy and sad – through the years.

Parish Priest Fr Francis Nolan put out an appeal on social media on Monday asking for the bell to be returned, citing its historical importance to St Joseph’s Church.

Two metal detectors had been drafted in to help find it when local woman Mary Browne discovered the bell on Tuesday morning. The bell had been thrown over a dividing wall between the church and a section of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

Like many people in the parish for whom the church holds a special place in their hearts, Mary explained the emotional significance of the bell.

Mary’s grandfather helped to roof the church during its construction and even made a wooden crucifix that is still in the church.

“I didn’t want to give up looking for the bell. I said this morning I’d give one last look. I couldn’t believe I found it. It’s a good news story,” said Mary.

“When the bell was brought back to the church for Mass this afternoon, there was a genuine look of relief on people’s faces. That’s how important this bell is to people here,” she said.

“It was the local people who built and funded this church. It’s a small church, typical of one found in fishing communities. It’s a fisherman’s church, essentially. It’s not as ornate as other churches, it just has the basics. That’s why the bell is important,” she added.

Fr Nolan expressed his happiness when posting a message on the parish Facebook page: “We rejoice in Fenit that the church bells have been safely returned to our church, safe and sound. Sincere thanks to the community for their efforts and prayers over the past 24 hours,” he said.

He continued: “…Thank you, Mary, and to all who helped with information. May the bells always ring out calling us to prayer and worship in our parish.”