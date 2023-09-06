Kerry driver with ‘catch me if you can’ sticker on car rear is arrested for speeding

Tralee driver’s ‘catch me if you can’ sticker’ provokes ire of Gardaí.

The car stopped by Gardaí for speeding with a 'catch me if you can' sticker on rear. Photo by An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí in Tralee have arrested a woman for speeding with a “catch me if you can” sticker on the rear of the vehicle.

Gardaí say they dispersed a large gathering of cars in the town when the driver sped off and began dangerously overtaking other cars.

The driver was stopped, arrested for dangerous driving, and had her car seized for being ‘dangerously defective.’

The woman has since been charged and is due to appear before Tralee District Court at a later date.

The Gardaí said in its Tweet: “’Catch me if you can’ it says...turns out we could.”

The arrest follows the recent spate of tragic accidents and fatalities on Irish roads.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers this week introduced a reduction in speed limits on roads in an effort to curb accidents.

The limits are to be lowered to 80kmh (from 100kmh) on national secondary roads, 60kmh (from 80kmh) on local and rural roads, and 30kmh in town centres and housing estates.

“This speed-limit review is a significant piece of work which will address the fragmentation and inconsistency of speed limits on our roads all over the country. Ultimately, this is about trying to keep all road users safe by reducing deaths and serious injuries,” Minister Chambers said.