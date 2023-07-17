Kerry County Council to conduct safety review of libraries after anti-LGBTQ+ incident in Tralee

A scene from the aftermath of last Thursday's protest at Tralee library. (Picture by Dave Ryan).

Kerry County Council (KCC) say it is conducting a health and safety review of its library facilities following Thursday’s disturbing incident where anti-LGBTQ+ protesters aggressively pushed their way into a room where children were present during a reading event as part of Kingdom Pride month.

CEO of KCC Moira Murrell condemned the incident, calling it ‘totally unacceptable’. Ms Murrell said libraries should be safe spaces for staff and patrons. KCC will also work with other libraries around Ireland where similar incidents have happened to implement contingency measures.

“What happened there was absolutely, without excuse, an unacceptable position to put users of our library – citizens of our county – and staff in,” she said.

“To give reassurance to Councillors, we have been conducting a full health and safety review of what has happened…our support services are available to staff, and they have been advised of this. We will continue to work with the staff there,” Ms Murrell added.

Tralee MD Councillors were equally forthright in their condemnation of the incident, praising the response of Tommy O’Connor and his library staff. Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris said the staff showed resilience in the face of ‘vitriolic, nasty behaviour’.

“I fully respect the right to protest. What they are doing is not protest, it is sheer intimidation and bullying,” she said.

“They [staff & patrons] stood in the face of horrible words thrown at them. They were called groomers, prostitutes, and questioned the safety of the children…Tommy O’Connor and his staff do an incredible service, the passion they have in sharing books with children. What happened Thursday night was extremely distressing,” Cllr Ferris said.

The Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Johnnie Wall, visited library staff on Friday to offer his support. Staff informed him the protesters could not be reasoned with.

“They burst their way in, they intimidated and bullied staff; they terrified the children to such and extent that the staff moved children into a separate hallway. We have to give great credit to the staff,” he said.

Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien spoke of the incident as ‘something you’d see going on in America.’

“It was horrendous and uncalled for,” he said.

“I’ve nothing against protesting. But there is a way to protest. What they did in the library was absolutely disgusting. They scared children and adults. This particular group I think are regulars at Minister Foley’s office.

“They are not from Tralee, but they have certainly made their presence felt in Tralee,” Cllr O’Brien said.