Kerry County Council leads tributes to Máiréad Fernane – ‘She was a powerful person in the community’

Tributes were paid to the late Máiréad Fernane before Monday’s meeting of Kerry County Council.

Máiréad served as Fine Gael Councillor in Tralee Urban Council from 2009 to 2014, during which time she assisted as Deputy Mayor of Tralee.

Máiréad passed away on Saturday and leaves behind many years of dedicated service to various aspects of life in Tralee and County Kerry.

Máiréad’s proudest accolade was becoming chairperson of the Austin Stacks GAA Club in 2019. She served as vice chair from 2017-2018 - during the club’s Centenary Celebrations – before taking on the role as chairperson, and following in the footsteps of her uncle, Dan O’Sullivan, who was the founding chairman in 1917.

Councillors spoke of her long-time campaigning for the Kerry Hospice, and that her legacy with this vital part of healthcare in the county is assured.

In 2005 she formed the group ‘Victims Assistance’ – a voluntary organisation set up to help and support victims of crime. Tralee Tidy Towns is another organisation that Máiréad and her husband Tim took immense pride in being a part of.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jim Finucane - party colleague and close friend of Máiréad - opened proceedings with a vote of sympathy for Máiréad’s family.

“She was a powerful person in the community,” Mayor Finucane said.

“She was a very determined and straight politician to deal with. She was exceptionally committed to the causes she was involved in. She is a tremendous loss to communities in Tralee, and to the organisations that she was part of,” he said.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Foley expressed his sympathy on behalf of the Fine Gael Party in Kerry.

“Máiréad was a dedicated party member and was a prominent figure in getting the community hospital built for Tralee’s older citizens. She served with Kerry Hospice Committee for years prior to retiring in 2021,” he said.

“Máiréad was a former chairperson of her beloved Austin Stacks GAA Club. I personally found Máiréad to be a lady, hardworking, generous with her time, and always had interest in the people of Tralee in her heart. I’d like to extend my sympathy to Máiréad’s husband, Tim, and her children Ray and Francisse, and extended family,” said Cllr Foley.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall echoed these sentiments adding that Máiréad will be ‘a massive loss to the town of Tralee’.

“The thing about all the work Máiréad did over the years is that she always stayed in the background. She never pushed herself forward. She deserves huge credit for the amount of work she did for our town. My sympathy to all her family. God be with her,” Mayor Wall said.

Sinn Fein Cllr Robert Beasley offered sympathy to Máiréad’s family on behalf of his party. Cllr Beasley spoke of his involvement with Máiréad on the Arts, Heritage & Culture SPC.

“She was a very straight speaking person, and you knew where you stood with Máiréad,” he said.

“She was a diligent worker for the people of Tralee and every part of society. She was a dedicated supporter of Austin Stacks, and to her husband and family I wish our entire sympathy,” Cllr Beasley said.