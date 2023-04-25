Kerry College students help to raise over €2,000 for ‘Critical’ charity with 5km fun run

Participants pictured at the ready to take part in the Kerry College fun run/walk on Monday afternoon at the Kerry College Clash Road Campus which was sponsored by 'Critical'. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Over €2,000 was raised yesterday through a 5km fun run/walk at the Kerry College Clash Road Campus in Tralee and which will now go towards supporting the vital work being done by the charity ‘Critical’ charity who’s aim it is to provide safe, effective, and timely emergency pre hospital care to those seriously ill or injured in Ireland.

This fundraiser served as the end of year event – prior to exams being taken in May – and the idea originated at a meeting which was held by the Mature and International Student Society in the college.

The aim of the fundraiser was to generate funding for CRITICAL - Emergency Medical Response who currently have nine rapid response unit cars operational in Ireland and organisers of the walk said that we are very fortunate here in Kerry to have one of them.

This service is run by volunteer doctors and medical first air responders – all on a voluntary basis – and it can be the difference between life and death literally with organisers adding that they deserve every bit of publicity and fundraising that they can get.

Aoife Angland, a QQI Level 6 Office Management student, had a big role in organising the event and she was delighted with how everything went on Monday afternoon.

“The funds raised by the students in the college was so much more than I could have anticipated. I am overwhelmed by the support and generosity of all and I want to thank everyone who took part in the event,” she said.

"From the outset, Kerry College staff and students rolled in behind this fundraiser and it truly was a team effort in making it the success it was. I wish to thank the many business sponsors who gave so generously in supporting this fundraiser and all who raised funds by selling the sponsorship cards. As the final student event of the academic year it will be remembered fondly by all,” she continued.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Tuesday, Mary Murphy from the Kerry College, Clash Road Campus, also said that the event was a big success.

"We were delighted altogether, just brilliant. The sponsorship cards were a great idea and honestly just overall, it was an outstanding success. There was over €2,000 raised and there’s still money coming in so that’s not even the final figure,” she said.

Going on, Jess Wright, a Donar Care Officer with the Critical Emergency Medical Response Charity said that they were delighted that Kerry College decided to fundraise for them.

“We are thrilled with this fundraising effort by Kerry College. The funds raised will go towards our ground services and towards kitting out our emergency medical responders. Our EMR's respond to serious and life-threatening injuries and illnesses in communities all over Ireland. It costs about €5000 to kit out a medical responders bag so this will go a long way to setting another medical responder up with the tools needed to save lives,” she said.

"This fundraising by Kerry College will therefore make a very real impact, it may be the difference between life and death. We are very grateful to all the fantastic Kerry College students and staff who gave their time and energy to this fundraiser,” he added.