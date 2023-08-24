Kerry Child & Adolescent Psychotherapist gets global award – ‘I’m delighted to receive this accolade’

Tralee woman Edel Lawlor gains global recognition for her sterling work in psychotherapy.

Child & Adolescent Psychotherapist Edel Lawlor has been chosen as a recipient of a Global Recognition Award for 2023.

The Kilfynn-based psychotherapist received the accolade for her work as a therapist and lecturer and the profound impact this work has made in challenging the existing mind-set in Ireland, and ultimately worldwide, regarding the mental health needs of children.

The award recognises Edel’s pioneering psychotherapy practice – Expressive Play Therapy & Training in Kilflynn - which she established in 2005.

From this centre, Edel plays a significant role in the recognition and importance of professional therapeutic services for children, which is testament to her insightful vision, courage, and compassion.

“I’m delighted to receive this accolade. I’m very passionate about my work and in helping children through difficult moments in life,” Edel told The Kerryman.

“While there are lots of good and a very worthy programmes in place to help children across a variety of different sectors, my belief is that we must always continue to navigate our attention up stream to try and source many of the societal problems children face,” she added.

Beyond Edel’s remarkable work in Ireland, she has extended her expertise globally by providing much-needed support to families in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and other countries. Edel has also helped children in Kerry whose families have fled the war in Ukraine.

This international dimension has enabled Edel to transmit the importance of mental health care for children on a broader scale, granting her well-deserved appreciation. Her inclusion in the list of ‘top 100 female entrepreneurs’ in Europe, and her numerous local and national awards, reflect this ongoing commitment to excellence.

The criteria for Edel’s Global Recognition Award reflect her inspiring role in promoting play therapy as a viable profession. Moreover, due to her influence, other professionals have embraced play therapy as a useful tool for child mental health.

Lastly, award adjudicators noted Edel’s efforts to characterise her professional work by instilling a strong sense of authenticity, pride, and passion that has come to define her as an exemplary role model for others in her field.