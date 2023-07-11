Kerry charity shop draws ‘unbelievable’ queues – ‘We were totally unprepared for the crowd’

Saint Vincent de Paul Shop in Tralee witnessed unprecedented demand from people on Monday.

The Saint Vincent de Paul Shop in Tralee witnessed extraordinary scenes on Monday as a queue of over 100 people lined up to avail of bargains at the shop.

Store Manager Maeve Leahy said while the custom is appreciated as the money generated goes towards helping people, the large crowd is a ‘sign of the times’ as people are struggling to cope with the high cost of living.

The revamped shop at Friary Lane opened a week ago supplying bric-a-brac, adult and kids clothing, home ware, and school uniforms. But the volume of custom on Monday has taken staff by surprise.

“It was unbelievable, and we were totally unprepared for the crowd,” said Maeve.

“All of a sudden, I looked out and there must have been a queue of over 100 people. There is a huge demand from people in need now. It’s a sign of the times.”

Maeve explained that while shopping for sustainable fashion is on the rise among young people, something that is welcomed, there is an increase in new customers.

She revealed the shop’s core customer base is now Ukrainians, many of whom have been allocated accommodation and are looking for home furnishings.

Maeve has worked with the Society of St Vincent de Paul for seven years, but the past year has been noticeably busier.

“We’re flat out. We’ve never been as busy. That’s the only way I can describe it. The demand is getting bigger and bigger,” she said.

“We’re seeing a totally new customer coming to the shop, people we’ve never before seen. Yes, it’s fantastic for us as its money that will go towards helping people. But it’s also kind of scary as well,” Maeve said.

"There is just a massive demand from people in need, which is very sad to see in this day and age. Demand is there for everything, and that’s outside of the school uniform shopping that is always a priority this time of year,” she said.