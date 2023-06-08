Kerry building gutted by fire to be turned into new apartments – ‘It’s great to see it being upgraded’

Building on Mitchel's Road in Tralee to be turned into apartments following fire.

A building destroyed by fire on Mitchel’s Road in Tralee last month is to be demolished in the coming weeks to make way for new apartments.

The site of the former Locke’s Shop has been vacant for many years. Kerry County Council (KCC) is to construct eight one-bedroom apartments on the site that will help revive the once busy location that has become an eyesore.

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr Johnnie Wall said he received clarification from KCC that it intends to commence construction during the summer months, possibly in late August.

“It’s actually sad for me seeing this site the way it is at present because this was once a busy shop along with two other shops in the area. They are all gone now and it’s time something positive was done,” he said.

Cllr Wall feels the development of eight one-bedroom apartments will complement the existing regeneration works in Boherbee that have taken place in recent years, with more plans in the pipeline for amenities in the vicinity.

“It’s great to see the place being upgraded. This will finish off that area. The road from Ballymullen over to Austin Stack Park is to be relined and will have parking bays added. The new medical centre, planned for the vacated site outside Austin Stack Park, will also be a big boost,” he said.

The emergency services attended a fire at the scene in the early hours of May 23. A technical examination of the scene was carried out by An Garda Síochána in the days after the fire.

Gardaí say they are investigating an incident of criminal damage and investigations are still ongoing. No one was injured in the blaze.