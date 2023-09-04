Kerry beach hazard – ‘Seeing bags of dog foul stuck to fences along the sand dunes’

Nuisance dog foul is threatening Banna Beach top ranked status

The reputation of one of Ireland and Europe’s most spectacular beaches is under threat due to a lack of facilities to dispose of dog foul. That’s the dire message from Monday’s Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Banna Beach is one of the most popular and busy beaches in Kerry throughout the year but is being described as a place where bins for dog waste are in short supply.

Reports of dog owners leaving dog waste in plastic bags hanging from fencing along the sand dunes is problematic and threatens the image of the famous Blue Flag resort.

Between January and July this year, KCC issued nine Section 22 Dog Fouling Penalty Notices. KCC wardens also carried out 41 inspections in the Tralee MD area where they met with dog walkers and asked them how they dispose of their dog’s waste and to ensure that dogs are under effectual control.

But Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris and Fianna Fáil Cllr Johnnie Wall called for a more ‘proactive approach’ to try and enlighten people and to make it as ‘easy as possible’ for them to do the right thing.

“The input from tourism is worth around 27 per cent to our economy alone. We have the most incredible locations here. Imagine walking along one of the top 25 beaches in the world and seeing bags of dog foul stuck to fences all along it. It’s not great. I think we have a responsibility here,” Cllr Ferris said.

She asked that KCC examine if a similar campaign to the ‘see something, say something’ – an initiative where people can report in confidence to the authorities – would work regarding dog fouling.

“People will not put their names forward if they’re reporting something. I do think we have to start looking actively at something else as it is a societal problem,” said Cllr Ferris.

“I appreciate we can’t have [Council] staff walking up and down the beach all day emptying bins, but if we had signs to say there is a dog fouling bin at the car park, it might encourage people,” she added.

Cllr Johnnie Wall’s message was more subdued when he stated, ‘we’re not going to win’ in trying to persuade some people to do the right thing. He called for a special campaign to be instituted in primary and secondary schools to teach children and young adults about the menace of leaving dog foul in public areas.

“There are some people who you will never get through to. Therefore, we need to educate people in schools about it. Eventually, you will get the message across,” he said.