Kerry-based obstetrician retires after 40 years – ‘People ask how many babies I’ve delivered. I have no idea, once they’re healthy’

Derry native Dr Paul Hughes is retiring after 41-years working as a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, 22 of which were based at University Hospital Kerry.

It’s two days before Dr Paul Hughes calls time on a 41-year career as Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist when he finds a quiet corner of a London airport to take a phone call. He is on his way home after attending the World Congress of Obstetrics.