Kerry

Change county

Kerry-based obstetrician retires after 40 years – ‘People ask how many babies I’ve delivered. I have no idea, once they’re healthy’

Derry native Dr Paul Hughes is retiring after 41-years working as a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, 22 of which were based at University Hospital Kerry.

Dr Paul Hughes outside UHK in Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Stephen FernaneKerryman

It’s two days before Dr Paul Hughes calls time on a 41-year career as Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist when he finds a quiet corner of a London airport to take a phone call. He is on his way home after attending the World Congress of Obstetrics.