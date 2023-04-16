Kerry Aintree Grand National jockey says protesters don’t deserve attention – ‘They shouldn’t get any publicity’

Tralee jockey Phillip Enright and Born By The Sea finished sixth in Saturday’s Aintree Grand National, a race disrupted by animal rights protesters.

Kerry jockey Phillip Enright has said the animal rights protesters responsible for delaying Saturday’s Aintree Grand National do not deserve public attention.

Merseyside Police had to arrest 118 people who tried to breach the perimeter fence of the course at various points at around 5pm on Saturday, with the race due off at 5:15pm.

Their aim was to force the cancellation of what is regarded by many people to be the world’s most famous race.

The 39 jockeys were told to stay in the weighing room while the police and members of the public tried to keep the protesters from entering the track. One protester even tried to handcuff their wrist to one of the fences out on the course.

The 14-minute delay meant the horses had to be brought back to the pre-saddling enclosure after spending several minutes walking the parade ring, a situation many felt was counterproductive to the welfare of the animals.

Tralee jockey Enright, who enjoyed a fantastic ride in the race to finish sixth on Born By The Sea for trainer Paul Gilligan, refused to be drawn on the protestors, accusing them of not understanding how well the horses are cared for by stable staff.

“I don’t think they deserve any publicity, so I’m not going to comment much on it,” Phillip told The Kerryman.

“Horses are like humans in that their routine is important. These protests shouldn’t be taking place anywhere; these horses are looked after so well. The care they get is unbelievable,” he said.

Saturday’s race was the third time that Phillip Enright has raced in the Aintree showpiece. When asked about Born By The Sea’s effort, Enright said he couldn’t have been happier with him off a low weight of 10-2.

“He travelled and jumped very well throughout. I got a great trip around there, thank god. I felt we had a chance after we jumped the third last. From there on it is kind of into the unknown a bit. You’re just trying to find as much as you can. He was brilliant, in fairness,” said Phillip.

This year’s Aintree Grand National produced one fatality, Hill 16, whose owner, Jimmy Fyffe, criticised the protesters saying the delay ‘didn’t help’ his horse who had become ‘hyper’.

Hill 16 had completed the Aintree circuit on two occasions before Saturday’s race.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Paul White told the media that ‘a significant protest’ in relation to the running of the Grand National had begun early on Saturday morning.