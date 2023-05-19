Kerry Age Friendly Programme and Tralee’s Rose Hotel team up to host Older People’s Convention

Speakers pictured talking to delegates at the recently held Older People's Convention at the Rose Hotel in Tralee. Photo by Don MacMonagle.

The Rose Hotel in Tralee earlier this month played host to what was described as a “fantastic” event in the form of the Older People’s Convention, an event which saw a large number of participants from 31 different Older People’s Councils from all around the country gather together.

The event is an annual event that is hosted in different Local Authority’s each year this and this time around, it was the turn of Kerry County Council and their Kerry Age Friendly Programme – an initiative aimed at making Kerry a place where people can enjoy a good quality of life at all stages of life – to do so.

Starting on Thursday May 11, there was a welcome from Cllr Norma Moriarty, Moira Murrell, the Chief Executive of Kerry County Council and Maura Fitzgerald, the Chairperson of Kerry Older People’s Council. There was also a full house for a Gala dinner held that Thursday night and the event concluded at lunchtime on Friday, May 12.

This year’s theme was ‘Reconnecting | Fáilte ar ais – Welcome back’ and this was a topic that was covered extensively at the two day event.

“Through consultation with older people, and particularly as we move into recovery from the pandemic, the theme of reconnecting has become a priority for our ageing population. Many older people have not re-engaged after the pandemic and this convention was about encouraging people to re-connect. The theme mirrors the national message to older people about reconnection and getting back out into the community,” a spokesperson from the Kerry Age Friendly Programme said this week.

Workshops were held to support this theme including re-connecting though Arts in collaboration with the Arts Office; re-connecting through Sports hosted by Kerry Recreation and Sports Partnership; re-connecting through Nature held in the Wetlands Centre; re-connecting through accessible communities and housing – this included a visit to An Cillín and Moyderwell.

Other workshops included maintaining connections through the Tralee Dementia Project and Age Friendly Tralee which was facilitated by the HSE Community Department and another was re-connecting using technology and this included links with the Valentia and Dromid Connected Hubs.

During the event Assistant Commissioner Paula Hillman launched the Older People’s Engagement Plan and met with members of Kerry Joint Policing committee.

The speakers at the Conference were linked to these themes and included Pat Falvey, Francis Brennan, Stephanie O Keeffe from theHSE, Philip King and Donnchadh Walsh and all were very well received on the day.

Siobhán Griffin, the Age Friendly Programme Manager has said that there has been great feedback on the event from around the country and extended a thank you to the Kerry Older People’s Council members and the Age Friendly Steering Group for their input and support.

Voluntary groups that participated in the event included Seancháirde, Cairdeas Camp, Killorglin Men’s Social Club Choir and Lixnaw Comhaltas.