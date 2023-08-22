Is the Rose of Tralee still relevant in 2023? Here’s what people in Tralee had to say...
Holly O'Sullivan & Fergus Dennehy
Kerryman
The Kerryman took to the streets of Tralee over the past few days to gauge the pulse of the public as to what they have been making of this year’s Rose of Tralee and whether they think it’s still relevant now in 2023.
The questions that were put to the public were as follows:
- Are you enjoying the Rose of Tralee Festival so far? What do you enjoy about it? - Do you think the festival is still relevant? Why? Why not?
The streets were packed on Monday as we headed out to find locals and visitors alike, who were in flying form, as they soaked a wonderful atmosphere in the town, something which was undoubtedly aided by a very rare appearance by the sun.
What was evident right from the off though as we chatted to people was the overwhelmingly positive reaction that almost everyone had to the Rose of Tralee as a whole, with all bar one telling us that they still think it is relevant in today’s modern world.
More than one person said that the event is a celebration of women and their talents from all walks of life and from all parts of the world.
“I still think its relevant and I think it’s great how all the girls are really high achievers and really talented. I know lot of people will say it’s kind of archaic, but I disagree,” said Caroline Kelly from Galway.
Her husband, Seamie, also echoed this sentiment too.
“It’s not a beauty pageant, it’s about the women themselves. It’s a celebration of women.”
One person who did have a slight problem with one aspect of the week was Tralee man Kieran Collins who said that people betting on who the winning Rose will be was, in his opinion, not appropriate in 2023.
“I think it’s really dated. I also don’t think it’s still appropriate to bet on women’s value.” he said.
Whatever side of the fence you fall on, this is a debate that is sure to rage for years to come.