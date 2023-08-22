Is the Rose of Tralee still relevant in 2023? Here’s what people in Tralee had to say...

Kieran Collins: “Yeah, there’s a great atmosphere around. I love seeing the stalls and all the people, despite the bad weather the past few days.” “Well, I think in 2023, we don’t really need to be having a competition in which we pit women against each other. I think it’s really dated. I also don’t think it’s still appropriate to bet on women’s value, but I do acknowledge and appreciate the work the Roses do for Tralee and Ireland as well.”

Seamie Lyons: “Yeah, I’m really enjoying the festival and I love it so far.” “Yeah, I do still think it’s relevant. It’s not a beauty pageant, it’s about the women themselves. It’s a celebration of women.”

Caroline Kelly: “I’m enjoying it, my nephew is in it, he’s the escort for the Mayo rose. It’s exciting, we have been to Tralee before but not during the Rose of Tralee. We are getting all dressed up for the live show tonight so that should be great.” “I still think its relevant and I think it’s great how all the girls are really high achievers and really talented. I know lot of people will say it’s kind of archaic, but I disagree.”

Reena Powell: “Yeah, I am enjoying it. I enjoy being able to get out and about the town. It’s great to see the local businesses benefit from it and of course the Roses, its lovely to see them and the parade was lovely. I really really enjoyed it.” “I absolutely think it is, sure why not, isn’t any celebration relevant? and it’s been around as long as I have been around. It’s changed over the years but change is always good too.”

Lydia McDonnell: “I am enjoying it, it’s great. It’s nice to see everyone around and see all the festivities. I was at the parade on Saturday night, and it was really good, it was my first time going so it was really interesting. I really enjoy the buzz around the place. There are all sorts of accents from everywhere.” “I absolutely think its relevant and it’s so nice to see people getting dressed up and enjoying themselves.”

Georgina Maher: “Yeah, it’s fantastic, thankfully this year the weather has cleared and it’s amazing. I enjoy the local busking and local bands and musicians are out which I think is great, to see the council supporting them.” “I think its relevant one hundred percent. What is it but a celebration of women and community coming together and that’s what we all want, people coming together and working on the community.”

The Kerryman took to the streets of Tralee over the past few days to gauge the pulse of the public as to what they have been making of this year’s Rose of Tralee and whether they think it’s still relevant now in 2023.

The questions that were put to the public were as follows:

- Are you enjoying the Rose of Tralee Festival so far? What do you enjoy about it? - Do you think the festival is still relevant? Why? Why not?

The streets were packed on Monday as we headed out to find locals and visitors alike, who were in flying form, as they soaked a wonderful atmosphere in the town, something which was undoubtedly aided by a very rare appearance by the sun.

What was evident right from the off though as we chatted to people was the overwhelmingly positive reaction that almost everyone had to the Rose of Tralee as a whole, with all bar one telling us that they still think it is relevant in today’s modern world.

More than one person said that the event is a celebration of women and their talents from all walks of life and from all parts of the world.

“I still think its relevant and I think it’s great how all the girls are really high achievers and really talented. I know lot of people will say it’s kind of archaic, but I disagree,” said Caroline Kelly from Galway.

Her husband, Seamie, also echoed this sentiment too.

“It’s not a beauty pageant, it’s about the women themselves. It’s a celebration of women.”

One person who did have a slight problem with one aspect of the week was Tralee man Kieran Collins who said that people betting on who the winning Rose will be was, in his opinion, not appropriate in 2023.

“I think it’s really dated. I also don’t think it’s still appropriate to bet on women’s value.” he said.

Whatever side of the fence you fall on, this is a debate that is sure to rage for years to come.