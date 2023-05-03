Is a Kerry town killing biodiversity with kindness? Calls to protect precious ecosystems in Tralee

Tralee has achieved a lot in recent years in terms of expanding its biodiversity, but attitudes need to change quicker to sustain best practice in the future.

Tightly cut grass margins that would offer cover to fledgling chicks at this time of year.

May is the time of year when nature’s first flush of growth is at its most mesmerising and beautiful.

Suddenly, out of ditches and roadside scrub appear wild flowers and grasses that form part of delicate ecosystems vital to sustaining insects and wildlife.

Cutting hedges and grass margins around Tralee in recent weeks is causing friction among people who feel this approach is counterproductive to boosting Tralee’s precious biodiversity.

People have taken to social media to criticise the need to trim grassy margins at this time of year, especially in urban settings that already have limited pollination access for bees and cover for birds.

Grassy margins are not just sources of biodiversity, they help function as habitats and shelter for fledgling chicks.

One suggestion is for grass boundaries to be cut approximately a foot back from pathways. This would still delineate walkways while leaving most of the grass untouched.

Tralee Green Party Representative Anluan Dunne recently tweeted his disappointment at seeing grass fringes being cut along the canal walk in Blennerville. ‘There is just no need or justification for this,” he said.

To coincide with National Biodiversity Week from May 19-28, a special training and workshop is being held for Tralee Municipal District councillors and CE scheme workers.

The event will have talks by leading experts on biodiversity with an opportunity to share opinions and ideas on how to better care for wildlife areas in the town and its environs.

Tralee Tidy Town and the organisation ‘From the Ground Up’ are hosting the conference. Information from a countywide survey regarding behavioural attitudes on biodiversity will also be shared at the event.

A recent survey carried out by students from Munster Technological University (MTU) discovered there is still a worrying lack of understanding regarding biodiversity in Tralee.

The research found that for every person who complains about wild areas being cut back, 20 more people are in favour of clearing scrubland in urban environments.

Tralee Tidy Towns will organise a series of nature walks in the locality in the coming weeks, inviting members of the public to learn about biodiversity and how it can be encouraged to prosper.

Martha Farrell of Tralee Tidy Towns said Kerry is behind a lot of other counties when it comes to preserving scrubland for biodiversity in urban settings.

She believes adopting techniques to protect areas where biodiversity can thrive will need to form part of a ‘slow and steady’ approach if it is to be successful.

“It’s still very much a work in progress, it’s about encouraging more people to change their habits for the good of the environment in the long term,” she said.

“Whether this means less cutting of lawns and strimming overgrown areas, it’s down to all of us to make a difference. It’s only by better educating ourselves on biodiversity that we will be able to make the positive changes,” Ms Farrell added.