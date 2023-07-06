Interested in bowls? A new club is starting in Tralee – ‘It’s a great sport and pastime’

Alan Ferriter (centre) with members of Camp Bowls Club who are helping him set up a club in Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Efforts to start a bowls club in Tralee are up and running with an open invitation to attend Cumann Iosaef Community Centre every Monday from 2-4pm.

The idea was established by Alan Ferriter from Ballymullen. Alan has played bowls with the Beaufort Bowls Club for the past seven years but is now keen to start a club in Tralee.

There are currently 13 clubs across Kerry that compete in national competitions every November at the INEC in Killarney, with 36 clubs from around Ireland also vying for honours.

A minimum of eight players is needed to make the Tralee club viable, but ‘the more the better’ is Alan’s advice. At present, players from other clubs, namely, Fenit and Camp, are helping to set up the Tralee club that will, hopefully, see new members joining the ranks in the coming weeks.

And with the short days of autumn and winter just around the corner, it’s a perfect pastime for elderly and retired people to get involved in.

Alan explains that since the COVID pandemic, many older people have withdrawn from public activities and the aim is to get them back involved in hobbies within their community. Alan insists the sport of bowls is already popular in Kerry.

“Bowls is a great game that is widely played around parts of Kerry. It’s very suited to older people as it’s a form of light, easy exercise where people can walk up and down. It’s about getting people out there playing again,” Alan said.

Bowls clubs in Kerry fall under the remit of Sean Cháirde [Old Friends]. The objective of this organisation is to alleviate loneliness and isolation among older people by encouraging community groups to offer more activities.

“All the bowls’ equipment is supplied by Sean Cháirde until such time as people can get their own. The game is played on a mat that is 45-feet-long – normal size mats are around 120-feet-long – but we play according to the very same competition rules, it’s just that our mat is shorter,” said Alan.

“We’d like to get our numbers up, so if anyone out there wants to take part, please come along and have a go. It’s a great sport and pastime. Call to Cumann Iosaef Community Centre some Monday between 2pm and 4pm, or give me a call.”

Contact Alan at 087 1249522.