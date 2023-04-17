‘I said I’d never go there again, but here I am back in the emotional clutches of a devoted dog’

Stephen Fernane writes about his futile promise to avoid the pain of ever losing a dog again after his pet of 14-years had to be put to sleep in 2021.

Pumpkin. The new dog on the block.

Stephen Fernane Kerryman Mon 17 Apr 2023 at 14:47