‘I said I’d never go there again, but here I am back in the emotional clutches of a devoted dog’
Stephen Fernane writes about his futile promise to avoid the pain of ever losing a dog again after his pet of 14-years had to be put to sleep in 2021.
Stephen FernaneKerryman
When we lost our dog in March 2021 after a wonderful 14-year spell, I made a private pact never to flirt with this level of hurt again. That was it, I was done. I told myself no more flying close to the sun to be emotionally scorched.