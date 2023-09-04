Historic Tralee building proposed for municipal art gallery – ‘It would provide a permanent and central base’

Former Kerry Protestant Hall building could become the new ‘Municipal Art Gallery’ for Tralee.

Exhibitions like this one in Tralee in 2022 could soon have a new home.

Plans are in place to create a dedicated municipal art gallery on the upper floor of the Kerry Protestant Hall (KPH) in Ashe Street that would benefit aspiring and established artists.

The motion was tabled by Independent Cllr Sam Locke at Monday’s meeting of Tralee MD on behalf of over 600 signatories – some of whom are part of a ‘gallery committee’ set up to get the project over the line.

The estimated cost of the gallery is €200,000 that would have the added bonus of reviving a section of a listed building, which has been inactive for some years.

Cllr Locke said the lack of a dedicated ‘art space’ in Tralee does a disservice to the locality’s ‘rich artistic talent’ and the proposal would provide a focal point as part of a national arts community that would enrich Tralee’s cultural and tourism profile.

Cllr Locke submitted an overview of the project – prepared by the newly formed gallery committee – to Kerry County Council (KCC).

‘This gallery would have an essential educational focus for both schools and art students. It would provide a permanent central base for the establishment and creation of professional artistic development,’ Cllr Locke said.

He added the KPH building is ‘structurally sound’ but would need refurbishment. Moreover, he said the owner does not have ‘any specific objections’ for the use of the upper floor as a gallery.

The eight-bay two-storey building was built in 1863 and the gallery committee is actively working behind the scenes with the proprietor.

It’s hoped the gallery would hold events and charge entrance fees to create its own revenue stream. The figure of €200,000 is projected to cover the rent, maintenance, and exhibition costs.

‘It’s proposed that negotiations should immediately be put in place for the listing of the upper floor for the gallery space with the active support and involvement of Kerry County Council,” Cllr Locke said.

‘A lot of research has gone into this project. Around the country we have galleries that are self-supported…I feel at this point the KPH is the proper location for it. There is an opportunity now to do this. I propose that an established gallery, for budding artists from all communities, be placed into a central gallery,” he said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris seconded the motion, saying it is important to create an opportunity to showcase artistic talent, including from within the town’s educational establishments.

In reply, KCC management said the idea required further assessment and would be subject to funding availability. It stated that Tralee Library and Síamsa Tire have exhibition spaces and welcome approaches by local artists.