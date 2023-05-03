Healy-Rae praises Martin Ferris for peace contribution – ‘It was a long hard slog for him’

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has complimented his one-time political opponent and former IRA volunteer Martin Ferris during a Dáil debate marking the 25th Anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Even though the Healy-Rae political machine has long been a barrier to Sinn Féin attempts to gain political ground in south Kerry, it didn’t prevent a nod of the cap from Healy-Rae to Ferris, who served as a TD from 2002 to 2020 before stepping down.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Healy-Rae said while there are people who were ‘headline players’ in the Peace Process, and whose names were instantly recognisable, he wished to be parochial.

“I will remember fondly a man from Kerry who did Trojan work quietly and, in the background, but in a thoughtful and hardworking and diligent way,” he said.

“He is a retired Deputy of the House, Martin Ferris…He certainly put his shoulder to the wheel for a long period of time. It was a long hard slog for him, for people such as Bertie Ahern, for all the people from Fine Gael and all the political parties,” Deputy Healy-Rae added.

The Kilgarvan deputy – who supported the candidacy of the late Martin McGuinness for the Áras in 2011 at the request of Ferris – said even though the last quarter of a century had been a ‘troublesome journey’ and is ‘shaky’ given the political divisions that exist, he praised all who saw the bigger picture of peace.

“I do not care if it was the people of Fine Gael, the people of Fianna Fáíl, John Hume or the people of Sinn Féin. All the different groups came together and worked hard for a long time. They gave selflessly of their time and were unified,” he said.