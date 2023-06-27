Great local support as Born to Run series goes down a treat

Lauren and William O'Connor pictured ready to hit the road at the Born to Run Tralee Marathon Club's mid-summer event at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Padraig O'Brien and David Houlihan ready for road at the Born to Run mid-summer event at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Sarah Brosnan, Casey O'Donnell and Mary Bowler pictured at the Born to Run event at the Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Eileen O'Connell and Daragh O'Connell pictured ready for road at the Born to Run mid-summer run series on Sunday morning at the Tralee Bay Wetlands. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

John Collins and Michelle Hill pictured at the Born to Run mid-summer running event at Tralee Bay Wetlands on Sunday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Heather and Jeremiah O’Rourke with Nicole O’Connor at Tralee Bay Wetland’s on Sunday morning before they set off in their chosen run as part of the Born to Run series of runs on the day. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Katie Daly, Ciara Collins and Clara Daly pictured before setting off in one of the runs organised by the Born to Run Tralee Marathon Club’s runs which set off from the Wetlands Tralee on Sunday morning. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Runners pictured setting off for their run as part of the Born to Run Tralee Marathon Club’s series of runs - these included a 5km, a 10km and half marathon - at the Wetlands in Tralee Sunday morning.

Tralee Bay Wetland was alive with the sound of pounding feet on Sunday morning as runners set off for the Born to Run mid-summer event.

Runners had a choice of a 5k, a 10k or a half-marathon to choose from and speaking to The Kerryman this week, Run Director Kathleen Curtin, said that runners across all distances had a blast.

“As people were leaving after the runs, we were asking people how they felt it went and they all said that it was absolutely amazing which was a huge relief. We didn’t want people coming back and saying this or that so we were really happy that everyone enjoyed themselves,” she said.

Going on, Kathleen paid a huge thanks to the volunteers that gave their time to help out with the event and said that it was great to see the community come out in support of the club’s event.

On the racing side of things, in the half-marathon Brendan Sheehan was the winner and the first man home on the day in a time of 1:17:05. He was quickly followed home by Gary Mills in 1:21:53 in second place and Ken O’Mahony in third place in 1:29:49.

Mary O’Shea was the first female in the half-marathon in a time of 1:35:02.

In the 10k, Niall O’Riordan was the winner and first man home in 36:13 while Catherine Fogarty was the first female across the finish line in 43:10.

In the 5k, Philipp Dwyer was the winner in 18:40 while Ann McGlynn was the first female home in a time of 25:45.

See a full list of results through the link here: https://www.myrunresults.com/events/born_to_run_tralee_half_marathon10k_and_5k/4881/results?fbclid=IwAR3Nt4zJPT1QyxWYXo2WtgZB7hlIZkUZwznqg0iZACEq-ucOLOU_czQ17-g

Finally, Kathleen said that huge credit must go to Kerry County Council and to Tralee Bay Wetlands for their huge support for the event.