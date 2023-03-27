Gender-neutral toilet row at Kerry school – ‘What about the rights of girls in all of this?’

Principal says Department of Education guidelines behind decision to install gender-neutral toilets at new school, despite criticism from concerned parents’ group.

The new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí which is opening in April. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A group of concerned parents and the Board of Management at Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí are at loggerheads over a decision to install gender-neutral toilets at the new school which is due to open on a 6.5-acre site in Tralee next month.