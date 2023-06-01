Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí students mark end of school year with awards

The annual Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí Student Awards Ceremony took place at the school on the afternoon of Tuesday May 23 and as always, it was an event to remember with a bumber of honours handed out to students.

Each and every year, the awards ceremony is a one that celebrates a variety of student achievements during the year; these awards can include things such as sporting endeavours, culture and the Irish language to name but a few,

The school said that they were lucky to have former Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student Cristín Ní Laocha on hand as one of the guest speaakers on the day; Cristín currently works as a social worker with Tusla and she shared wonderful memories of her own journey as a student in the school and her career path since leaving the school 10 years ago in 2013.

In addition to this, she also shared wonderful words of wisdom with the class of 2023 as they prepare for their upcoming exams.

Columnist and presenter on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Sláine Ní Chathalláin also spoke to the students about the importance of the Irish language in her life, and how it helped carve her own career path since she left school.

The Gradam Dhalta na Bliana/Student of the Year award was presented by guest speaker Sláine Ní Chathalláin to sixth year student Sorcha Ní Dhonnchú; this award acknowledges a student's academic achievements, school spirit and involvement in the school community and their love for the Irish language.

The Gradam Rachel Greensmyth was awarded sixth year Sadie Ní Bhrosnacháin and it was presented to her by Cristín Ní Laocha; this award acknowledges the personal growth and development of a student throughout the year.

The Gradam na Gaeilge/Irish Language Award which acknowledges the students love for the Irish language and the work they do organising events which help to promote the language within the school was awarded to fifth year student Daithí Ó Loinsigh.

The Gradam Na hIdirbliana/TY Student of the Year award acknowledges the student's spirit and willingness to take part in all Transition year activities throughout the year and this was presented to Máiréad de Búrca.

The Gradam Cultúir Sóisearacha/Junior Culture Award acknowledges their contribution to the Irish culture within the school and their willingness to perform at events throughout the year; these were presented to Avril Ní Dhúghaill, Evelyn Ní hEachthigherin, Emily Rose Ní Mhurchú, Emma Rose Ní Ghealbháin

The Gradam Cultúir Sinsearacha/Senior Culture Award acknowledges their work and achievements with their Junk Koture design Hauticouture which reach the National Finals in the Dublin in May; these were presented to Nicole Arefjeva, Iseult Ní Bhriain, Róisín Ní Mhathúna, Nia Ní Chiarba

Finally, awards for leaderships and their outstanding contributions to sport in the school during the year were presented to Réaltóg Spóirt Sóisearacha /Junior Sports awards winners Priya Ní Dhonnabháin and Issac Ó Brosnacháin while the Réaltóg Spóirt Sinsearacha/Senior sports awards were given to Amy Ní Churtáin agus Jack O Dúghaill.