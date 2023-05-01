From Russian drone strikes to marathon glory: Ukrainian in Kerry wins Limerick event – ‘I needed to run again’

Ukrainian woman overcomes mental stress of having to leave her home in Odessa to win Great Limerick Marathon.

Yuliia proudly drapes the Ukrainian flag around her shoulders after Sunday's win in the Great Limerick Run.

Ukrainian Yuliia Tarasova is feeling immensely proud of herself this May Bank Holiday weekend after she became the first woman home in the Great Limerick Run held on Sunday.

Yuliia is from Odessa City - the third most populous city and municipality in Ukraine – but moved to Tralee eight months ago with her two sons, aged five and nine, as life was no longer safe because of Russian drone strikes.

Coming first in the gruelling 42km marathon means more than any marathon Yuliia did in in the past as her preparations had to overcome the emotional adversity of leaving home, family, and friends to start a new life 3,000km away.

In between working part-time in a Tralee hotel and raising her children, Yuliia trained every minute she could on the roads around Tralee to prepare herself mentally and physically.

In Ukraine, Yuliia trained as part of an experienced group of runners and coaches. Training alone in Tralee required deeper levels of dedication to overcome events unfolding in Ukraine.

Yuliia’s last marathon was in Moldovia in 2022, which she also won. Her Limerick accomplishment is one she feels particularly proud of as it meant channelling anxieties and worries into achieving something positive.

She says her Limerick run is not her best in terms of time – she has finished previous marathons 11 minutes quicker – but just being able to compete again is a reminder of normal times.

“It has been a difficult time for me as my physical form had dropped a lot since moving here. Reading the news of what is happening in my country makes me stressed so I needed to run again,” she said.

Yuliia expended much of her energy over the first 15km of Sunday’s race before rallying late on. In the final 6km she felt ‘strong’ and realised she could hit the front.

“I started running with all my might and energy to make the front, I felt strong. Limerick Marathon is not an easy trip with a lot of hills. The weather was wet and warm. I’m really happy now and hopefully the next race is easier,” Yuliia laughs.

Being employed a few hours in the week has been important for Yuliia’s peace of mind as she wants to support her sons as much as possible. They are attending the Christian Brothers Primary School in Tralee and are adjusting to life here.

“We are very happy, Irish people are really kind and supportive of us. They are friendly. We feel safety here. We are also happy where we are living,” she said.

Yuliia’s home in Odessa is located in southern Ukraine and is considered a strategic location in the war owing to its proximity to the Black Sea and Crimea to the east. Yuliia felt she could no longer cope with the persistent Russian drone strikes in her city and decided to leave.

“Every day was getting dangerous there. Some of the buildings in my town are totally destroyed; it is no longer safe for my children. I hope this war finishes soon and we can all go back home again,” she said.

“A lot of people I know are dead. A lot of my friends really wanted to go and protect my country and their homes, Sadly, some are now dead. This makes us all very sad. But we won’t ever forget their sacrifice,” Yuliia said.