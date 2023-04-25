Former Kingdom Boys player celebrates promotion as part of Wrexham’s fairytale season

Former Kingdom Boys underage player, Anthony Forde pictured being mobbed by Wrexham fans after the Welsh club clinched promotion from the National League on Saturday.

A former Kingdom Boys underage player, Anthony Forde, is right in the middle of one of the biggest stories in sport right now as he celebrates having achieved promotion from the National League over the weekend with Wrexham A.F.C.

The club, famously owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, beat Boreham Wood 3-1 to reach the magic number of 110 points and clinch promotion from the fifth tier of English Football after 15 years of trying.

Forde, who originally comes from Ballingarry in Limerick, played with the Tralee club at under-15 level before heading across the pond to make his Premier League debut with Wolves at the age of 17 under the watchful eye of Mick McCarthy.

A former Republic of Ireland schoolboy international he is a central midfielder and played under coaches Tony O’neill and Miah Lynch who always regarded him as a player of great potential. He joined Wolvesb back in 2009, starting with the U-16 side.

Writing on his Instagram after, Forde wrote:

“PROMOTION! What a feeling! What an incredible club! Thanks for all the support!”

Forde scored Wrexham’s first goal in last week’s 3-o win at Yeovil Town.