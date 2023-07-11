Fleadh na Mumhan returns to Tralee for first time in 45 years with bumper weekend in store

Irish dance masters Jonathan Kelliher and Jimmy Hickey in action at the opening of Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan at Comhaltas’s Dúchas centre in Tralee on Sunday with concertina maestro Greta Curtin. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Musicians Valerie and Kayleigh Enright at the opening of the Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan at the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre in the MTU campus, Tralee, on Sunday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Tralee will be a buzzing hive of activity over the next few days as hundreds of talented dancers and musicians descend on the county capital for the highly anticipated Fleadh na Mumhan.

It is the first time since 1978 that the biggest provincial Fleadh Cheoil is being held in Tralee with upwards of 10,000 visitors expected to descend on the town over the next few days.

The main competitive action of the Fleadh will be taking place up at the MTU with street entertainment also set to take place in the Tralee Town Centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking to The Kerryman, John Stack, the Leas-Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Board CCÉ and PRO for the Fleadh na Mumhan, said that the next few days are going to be massively exciting in Tralee.

“It kicked off Sunday evening. We had the official opening on Sunday night in the Dúchas Comhaltas Centre at the MTU and it was a fantastic time. It was opened by the Cathaoirleach of Fleadh na Mumhan and we had a lovely family concert with special guests afterwards. It was just a fantastic night,” he said.

“It’s really Thursday that everything kicks off. Thursday and Friday from a competitive point of view, we have thousands of dancers descending on the college over the two days, starting from 10 in the morning and going on until maybe 10 or 11 that night. The four days are really full on. There’s over 180 competitions on over the four days.”

“From a competitive element, it’s going to be the MTU Campus above that’s going to be the hub of entertainment. We’ve put the hard work in so now it’s over to the competitors to try their best and that’s all they can do,” John continued.

"People will be coming downtown, they'll be buying food, drink, ice cream, all of which will be a big plus to the town because it's money being spent there. That's why we're staging entertainment in the town itself because we want to draw people into the town centre and hopefully the locals will help support us over the few days."

"We have the entertainment down the town on Friday evening. We're in the Square on Saturday and then we're on The Mall on Sunday. We're trying to put on an atmosphere in the town and we want to bring some music and dance to the streets. The Fleadh is always a family orientated festival and we hope that they enjoy themselves and enjoy coming into Tralee and enjoy the town,” John said.

Events taking place over the next few days include a Fleadh gig by band ‘No Strings Attached’ on Friday at 9pm in the Greyhound Bar, a Fleadhfest Festival Session in the Meadowlands Hotel on Saturday at 10pm as well as the Fleadh Gig Rig series of performers who will be performing in the Square in Tralee on Saturday afternoon.

See www.munsterfleadh.ie for a full programme.