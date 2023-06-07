Fenit’s special area of contemplation gets a makeover – ‘The benches mean a lot to people’

The volunteers who gathered recently to paint Fenit's beloved benches. Mike Morriarty, Mary O’Brien Browne, Maureen Williams, and Hazel Reid. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

It’s often the small contributions that make the biggest impact in local communities. Shouldering the load of what it takes to make a difference is a reason why Fenit Village is a place people want to return to time and again.

Fenit’s shoreline is a sanctuary for decades, a place where people walk their troubles away and offload the burdens of life. Along this same shoreline are nine benches where people have sat and contemplated for years.

On the surface, each bench looks the same as any bench would. But to locals and visitors, they symbolise a key part of Fenit’s welcoming approach.

The benches are spread out across Locke’s Beach and Kelly’s Beach. Each year the locals rally together to paint them, thanks to local businesses and Fenit ambassadors who kindly sponsor the paint.

Mary O’Brien Browne of Fenit Town Hall is one of those who painted the benches in anticipation of another busy summer season. It’s a proud chore that gives everyone a huge sense of satisfaction.

“People who may have had surgery or have had a bad day have all used these benches over the years to recuperate,” Mary said.

“Since they’ve been painted, they look great. People are taking photos of them and posting them on WhatsApp. We do this every year and there are always volunteers and locals who give a hand,” she added.

"So many people who use the beach use the benches. The view is incredible from them and they mean a lot to people. It’s the unseen things that we do that have the biggest impact,” Mary explained.

Meanwhile, scores of adults and children gathered on Bank Holiday Monday at Fenit for a beach clean-up as part of World Ocean Day on The Wild Atlantic Way.

Organised by Tralee Bay Experience, the volunteers collected over 150 kilos of rubbish in under two hours across three beaches, one viaduct, and a playground.

The net result was 10 bags filled with large amounts of steel and metal, plastics and general refuse found along the shore.

“The amount of people who responded to the clean-up was just phenomenal. It’s incredible how people are never found wanting when it comes to making our village and beaches a better place,” Mary said.

Lastly, Mary thanked the paint sponsors for their kind contribution. These include: Tralee Bay Experience, Fenit Sea Safari, Liz McCarthy’s Gala Shop, Mike Moriarty, and Elaine Burrows.