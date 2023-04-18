Fenit Village set to go ‘wild for nature’ as Wild Mind Festival returns this weekend

Fenit is getting set to embrace its ‘wild side’ this weekend, April 20-23rd, as the WildMind Festival returns to the village.

The festival promises a stellar line-up of scientists, environmentalists, authors, and artists that will combine a series of fun events, films, music and comedy, in what promises to be a fun-filled family weekend.

RTE’s environmental stalwart Duncan Stewart will lead a cast that includes renowned comedian Colm O’Regan, UCC professor Hannah Daly, and Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust.

Planned to coincide with World Earth Day, the WildMind Festival takes place near the Tralee-Fenit Greenway entrance in a specially constructed festival village.

If you have ever thought about growing your own food, learning about what lives in Tralee Bay or learning of the amazing history of the Tralee to Fenit railway line, then the WildMind Festival is for you.

You can treat yourself to a turn in a wood-fired sauna on the beach, take part in a guided walk that takes you through the everyday biodiversity that exists in the area, or meet Fenit’s friendly dolphins on a kayak tour of the lighthouse.

This is just a snapshot of the many events that will showcase the wildlife systems in this part of Kerry and how we can bring about the change that our planet so desperately needs.

The promise is that Fenit village will come alive with a wide range of events and activities, each of which aims to inform, inspire and immerse people in the natural environment.

A hint of what to expect will see the festival officially launched by Duncan Stewart on Friday at 6pm,

Sunday has something for all the family, with activities for young and old, food stalls, local artisan producers and craft demonstrations.

WildMind’s aim is to empower people to make everyday changes in how we think about and treat the planet. Changes that, collectively, can make a difference.

The festival concludes on a light-hearted note when Colm O’Regan brings his comedy show ‘Climate Worrier’ to Fenit.

All information on events and tickets can be found at wildmind.ie.