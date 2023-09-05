Faulty Fenit phone coverage a threat to business growth – ‘Providers are failing in their contracts with people’

Poor mobile phone reception in Kerry seaside areas is obstructing economic potential

Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy has said that poor mobile phone and data coverage in the Fenit and Barrow area is threatening the locality’s ability to grow economically.

Cllr Sheehy said he has contacted some mobile phone providers, but feels it is important that Kerry County Council (KCC) should also interject by contacting the relevant Minister.

“We have areas in Fenit that we’re looking to sustainably develop in terms of job creation and new businesses, including people who are working from home,” he said.

“A lot of this [work] is based around mobile phone coverage, which is a basic requirement,” Cllr Sheehy said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris, who is based in the area, seconded the proposal.

“Anytime I’m working from home and try to ring someone I have to give a disclaimer that my phone will cut off,” she said.

“I’m wondering if we could expand Cllr Sheehy’s motion to include the Communications Regulator. The service we’re getting is not feasible,” she said.

Cllr Ferris revealed that many people in the Barrow region are being told by mobile providers that it’s the customer’s phone that is at fault, when some of the phones are brand new.

“I do think we need to be actively pursuing the [phone] providers who are failing in their contracts with the people who sign up with them,” she said.