Europe’s first Inclusive Mobility Hub launches on Tralee to Fenit Greenway

Local residents and visitors to the Tralee to Fenit Greenway can now avail of a new Inclusive Shared Mobility Hub located in Fenit.

The hub, which is situated beside the Navo Café in Fenit, will provide a range of specially adapted bikes and electric trikes to cater for the needs of people with reduced mobility.

The “Steed” scheme, which is the first of its kind in Europe, is operated by Shannon based company CoMotion Mobility Solutions. Steed has been developed using a universal design concept allowing for greater access for users with mobility issues.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy of Kerry County Council welcomes the Mobility Hub to the area and added “a project, such as Steed, that addresses social exclusion, inclusivity and increases accessibility to our fantastic Greenway deserves our full support.”

According to Jarlath Gantly, Managing Director and Founder of CoMotion: “It is essential that shared mobility is inclusive and caters for the requirements of local communities and groups”.

Jarlath also emphasised that the cost of these specialist vehicles often inhibits personal ownership and thus family and community members are excluded from certain events. Steed now allows access to bicycles and electric trikes to travel the Greenway as part of their family or group.

John Deedy, a local resident said that “the hub is a fantastic asset to have on my doorstep, with my condition getting around isn’t easy so these bikes will allow me to enjoy the Greenway like everybody else.”

Initially the Steed Mobility Hub will consist of the Steed +1 a wheelchair accessible e-trike, the Steed +2 a rickshaw style e-trike for children and the elderly, the Steed eCargo an electric cargo trike and mechanical specially adapted bicycles and tricycles.

Access to the scheme is controlled by the Steed App which can be downloaded from the App Store of Google Play.

Jarlath says “it’s as simple as App, Tap and Go, once you’ve created your account you scan the QR code on the rear of the bikes and they’ll unlock automatically. Once your journey is complete, return the trike to the Mobility Hub, lock the bike and press end journey in the app”.